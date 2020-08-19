Norwich based songwriter Maisie Mae releases new single

Norwich songwriter Maisie Mae has released a brand new single. Picture: Nicola Yeomans Nicola Yeomans

Norwich based singer and songwriter Maisie Mae has released a brand new single.

Titled Leave, the single was released on July 12 and was written about family separation. Maisie Mae feels it can be related to in many different ways and often writes songs based on her own experiences.

It was after being bullied around the age of 13 that Mae started singing and she hopes to inspire others with how far she has come since then.

Now aged 15, her music has been played in schools whilst she also takes part in anti-bullying conferences locally and online campaigns.

This perseverance has led Mae to win awards like the Young Songwriter Norfolk 2019, Undiscovered Talent UK 2019, B Fest Compton Cup 2019, Open Mic UK Showcase Award and become a finalist in the World Songwriting Awards.

Not only is Maisie Mae working with several UK and American music producers, she also has her music regularly played on BBC Introducing and other UK and worldwide radio stations.

She has also had the opportunity to perform at festivals such as Latitude, get involved with many charity and celebrity events, competitions and support gigs across the country - at venues such as London 02 Islington, Hope and Anchor London, The Waterfront, The Brickmakers and Norwich Arts Centre.

2021 will see her embark on a UK and two world tours with supporting artists to be announced as soon as possible.

