Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Norwich bar to hold rooftop Ibiza brunch

PUBLISHED: 15:05 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 10 September 2019

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norwich bar is hoping to continue the Summer party vibe this Autumn by hosting a rooftop Ibiza brunch.

Rooftop Gardens in Rose Lane is hosting the party event inspired by the white isle on October 20.

Party goers will be able to enjoy Ibiza anthems with six DJs set to play a range of house music and dance classics alongside a live saxophonist.

There will also be five acoustic performers playing on the second terrace.

A description on the event's Facebook page states: "A daytime event with a fantastic twist mixing some of the finest uplifting Ibiza anthems with some of the finest food and drinks Norwich has to offer.

"Been to Ibiza this Summer and not quite ready to let go? Don't Panic! We have one more shindig in the name of the White Isle before we kiss goodbye to 2019."

Tickets for the event, which runs from 12.30pm to 7pm, start at £20 and are available via the East Anglian Events website.

Most Read

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New sports bar to open in Norwich

Bermuda Bob's will reopen as a sports bar in Timberhill. Picture: Archant

Norwich pub voted best beer pub for the 10th time

Landlord Colin Keatley, front, with some of the regulars at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich man sent video of woman having her head cut off to ex-partner

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

The former Babel Bar in London was set to open a second site in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New sports bar to open in Norwich

Bermuda Bob's will reopen as a sports bar in Timberhill. Picture: Archant

Norwich pub voted best beer pub for the 10th time

Landlord Colin Keatley, front, with some of the regulars at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich man sent video of woman having her head cut off to ex-partner

David Edwards was sentenced to 16 months after admitting a malicious communications offence and breaching a restraining order. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

The former Babel Bar in London was set to open a second site in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

‘I’m ready to step in if asked’ - City youngster’s message to Farke

Adam Idah wants to stay part of the first team set-up at Norwich City. Picture: PA

City will relish ultimate test pledges England U21 new boy Todd

Norwich City and England Under-21s' attacker Todd Cantwell has had a stunning start to the new season Picture: PA

Rush hour drivers face delays on A47

The Thickthorn roundabout. Pic: Highways England.

Shift in climate change awareness thanks to ‘Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion’, says Norfolk wildlife expert

The rise of teenage activist Greta Thunberg and the Extinction Rebellion protestors has sparked a major shift in public awareness of climate change. Pictured, the 16-year-old Swedish activist. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists