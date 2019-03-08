Norwich bar to hold rooftop Ibiza brunch

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norwich bar is hoping to continue the Summer party vibe this Autumn by hosting a rooftop Ibiza brunch.

Rooftop Gardens in Rose Lane is hosting the party event inspired by the white isle on October 20.

Party goers will be able to enjoy Ibiza anthems with six DJs set to play a range of house music and dance classics alongside a live saxophonist.

There will also be five acoustic performers playing on the second terrace.

A description on the event's Facebook page states: "A daytime event with a fantastic twist mixing some of the finest uplifting Ibiza anthems with some of the finest food and drinks Norwich has to offer.

"Been to Ibiza this Summer and not quite ready to let go? Don't Panic! We have one more shindig in the name of the White Isle before we kiss goodbye to 2019."

Tickets for the event, which runs from 12.30pm to 7pm, start at £20 and are available via the East Anglian Events website.