Norwich bar with wine vending machines set to reopen with new owners

Raise your wine glasses in the air as The Wallow in Norwich is set to reopen its doors under new ownership.

The quirky bar serves 48 different wines and four proseccos which can be purchased by inserting a top-up card into special machines.

There is the chance to try before you buy with smaller sample glasses available and they also serve cheese and charcuterie.

The business, located in Exchange Street, has been shut for a week and reopens this Friday (November 2) under new owners Kane Freeman and Laz Damon.

The pair were already fans of The Wallow and when they saw it was up for sale they decided to take on a new challenge.

At present, The Wallow is closed on Sunday and Monday and only open in the evening but they plan to open seven days a week and serve breakfast and lunch too.

Mr Damon said: “I managed multiple restaurants prior to this and have about 10 years experience in hospitality.

“We have been to The Wallow multiple times before and fell in love with the vintage decor and wine machines.

“We are planning to open for breakfast and offer some lunch options such as paninis, sandwiches, soups and cakes but still need to finalise everything.”

They are planning to put their own touches into The Wallow but will wait until the new year as they already have a number of Christmas bookings they want to focus on.

Mr Freeman, who has a technology background, said: “It’s all a bit up in the moment and obviously with how busy it is we just want to concentrate on the bookings we’ve got over Christmas and don’t want to bring in lots of changes at the biggest time of year.

“We will be keeping the wine machines and a lot will remain the same but we will obviously add our own things over time - I love how it is at the moment and they say don’t fix what isn’t broken.”

The Wallow was first put up for sale in August and was previously own by Matthew Beaton who invented the innovative wine dispensers which have been sold to high-end retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges.