Norwich band The Magic Es are set to release their brand new single next month

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 14 January 2019

Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es

Norwich band The Magic Es are set to release their brand new single on February 22.

The single, titled Splinters, ‘hits you like a rock ‘n’ roll juggernaut with its driving drums, pounding bass and garage rock guitars.’

Lyrically the song is about standing united in a divided world.

“When you listen to the news these days the world seems split by polarised views,” explains lead vocalist and guitarist Pete Thompson.

“In the UK you’ve obviously got Brexit but on a more global scale even the subject of climate change divides opinion. It’s not even slight differences, people are on completely different ends of the spectrum; it’s pretty extreme.”

“Splinters, while not politically biased towards any agenda, is a song about a divided world and two people sticking together to stand up for what they believe in despite the onslaught of opposition.”

The single will be available across all digital platforms and is the first song taken from forthcoming album Dead Star which will be released later this year via Oh Mercy! Records.

The Magic Es play melodic rock ‘n’ roll that delivers ‘sounds of early Brit-pop and mod-rock through burning melodies and wonderfully textured sounds,” according to Anthem magazine.

To date the band has received airplay across the globe including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Holland and Germany.

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

