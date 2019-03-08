Search

Norwich band The Magic Es to release new single

PUBLISHED: 13:50 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 10 July 2019

Norwich band The Magic Es are set to release their brand new single.

The Magic Es, comprised of Pete Thompson on vocals and guitar, Jasper Stainthorpe on bass guitar and Stuart Catchpole on drums and bvox, are set to release their brand new single titled Into the Fading Light.

Due for release on July 12, the single has already received a great reaction having been played on radio stations across the UK, USA, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Canada and Australia.

"Day by day we'd be receiving updates on more stations picking it up and it seemed to snowball with around 40 stations now playing it regularly on their stations," enthused Pete Thompson.

"When it was added to KEXP (a radio station in Seattle, Washington) that was the icing on the cake as it's a station I listen to regularly and have discovered some of my favourite bands from it."

The single is the first track to be released from their upcoming album Dead Star which will be out on September 6 - which coincides with their launch show at The Waterfront presented by local promoter The Tilting Sky.

The Magic Es are currently in the middle of a crowdfunding campaign to get their album pressed to vinyl, and within four days of the launch they had already received 50pc of their target.

"We get asked quite a bit about vinyl and it's always been something that financially hasn't been an option for us," explains Stuart Catchpole.

"We thought about a crowdfunding campaign as we'd got to the point we felt we had enough followers and fans on social media to help us. We never thought we'd have over £2,000 in three weeks though! It's crazy."

Formed back in 2014, the band play melodic rock 'n' roll that delivers "sounds of early Brit-pop and mod-rock through burning melodies and wonderfully textured sounds," according to Anthem magazine.

Their influences have come from the likes of The Who, The Clash, The Stone Roses and The Charltons with comparisons having been made to Bruce Springsteen, The Gaslight Anthem and The Jam.

- Into the Fading Light will be available to buy and stream on July 12 from all good digital outlets

- To donate to their crowdfunding campaign, visit their rocketfuel page

- Tickets to their album launch show at The Waterfront on September 6 are available for £6 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

