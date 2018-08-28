Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

The Magic Es are set to perform at music night That Music Thing at Epic Studios

PUBLISHED: 13:56 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 04 January 2019

Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es

Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es

Courtesy of The Magic Es

Norwich band The Magic Es are set to perform at Epic Studios on January 12 as part of the That Music Thing event.

Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic EsNorwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es

The band will perform a 30 minute slot, alongside three other local acts, which will be filmed on the night for Youtube and Facebook Live.

The Magic Es play melodic rock ‘n’ roll that delivers “sounds of early Brit-pop and mod-rock through burning melodies and wonderfully textured sounds,” according to Anthem magazine.

Forming back in 2014, the band is comprised of Pete Thompson on vocals and guitar, Jasper Stainthorpe on bass guitar and Stuart Catchpole on drums and bvox - all of whom have impressive music CVs which include running record labels, world tours and top 40 singles and albums.

“We’ve all been playing music for years” explained Pete.

“Stuart and I were playing at a friend’s wedding. The gig was in a marquee, which happened to be in Jasper’s garden.”

“It turned out that Jasper not only had a garden fitting for a rock ‘n’ roll wedding, he was also a bass player of some pedigree and in the band Then Jerico. We spent some time sharing stories about our various music adventures, influences and aspirations.”

Their influences have come from the likes of The Who, The Clash, The Stone Roses and The Charltons with comparisons having been made to Bruce Springsteen, The Gaslight Anthem and The Jam.

The Magic Es completed their first UK tour in 2018 gaining numerous new fans as a result.

The back end of 2018 saw the band record their second album, which will be released later this year, along with a number of live shows across the country in support of their new music.

• Tickets to see The Magic Es perform at That Music Thing are available for free online via the Epic Studios website or for £3 on the door

• The Islas, The Visitors and Jas Eade will also be performing on the night

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists