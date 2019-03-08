Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich band Prey Drive to support Busted

PUBLISHED: 16:13 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 21 June 2019

Norwich rock band Prey Drive are set to support Busted on their Norwich tour date. Picture: Supplied by Paul Gaul

Norwich rock band Prey Drive are set to support Busted on their Norwich tour date. Picture: Supplied by Paul Gaul

Supplied by Paul Gaul

Norwich band Prey Drive are set to support Busted on their upcoming tour.

Prey Drive, an alternative rock band from Norwich, have announced that they will be supporting Busted on the Norwich date of their tour.

The show will take place on June 26 at The LCR, UEA where the four-piece will take to the stage before second support act The Scruff.

Comprised of Brad Smith on vocals, Steve Larke-Mejia on guitar and backing vocals, Paul Gaul on bass and backing vocals and Christian Kett on drums, fans have compared their 'playful lyricism and dense sound to likes of Biffy Clyro, Circa Survive and Thrice.'

"This is a great opportunity for a local band to play a stage where we used to frequently go to gigs in our youth," said Steve Larke-Mejia.

"I grew up listening to bands like Busted and remember watching them on SMTV," adds Paul Gaul.

In just over two years, since Prey Drive's formation, they have toured across Europe and the UK multiple times in support of their breakthrough EP Tabula Rasa.

The band have received support from the likes of Alex Baker, a DJ at rock music radio station Kerrang! Radio, as well has having their music video for More Than Magic featured on Scuzz TV - a 24-hour British rock and metal music television channel.

Now in their third year, the quartet have just released their debut album Once More With Feeling via German indie label Krod Records.

Along with the album having already racked up over 200,000 streams, the band have an impressive 35,000+ monthly listeners on streaming platform Spotify.

"Prey Drive are close contenders for the 'Best Band in Norwich'. They're a four piece who formed in 2016 and are already killing it with gigs across the UK and Europe," says Future Radio's Jonzey.

Having already seen success in the early stages of their career, Prey Drive look to be making their mark on the British alternative rock scene.

- Limited tickets to see Prey Drive supporting Busted are available for £32.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Swift Aircraft want to bring part of RAF Coltishall back into use. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Swift Aircraft want to bring part of RAF Coltishall back into use. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: What the future holds for former Pedro’s restaurant

PEDROS IN CHAPELFIELD GARDENS.

WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Man arrested for drug driving without insurance after evading police

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening. Picture: Norwich Police

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

What’s it like to grow up as a gay person in Norfolk?

A rainbow flag flying above Norwich Castle. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists