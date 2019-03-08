Norwich band Prey Drive to support Busted

Norwich band Prey Drive are set to support Busted on their upcoming tour.

Prey Drive, an alternative rock band from Norwich, have announced that they will be supporting Busted on the Norwich date of their tour.

The show will take place on June 26 at The LCR, UEA where the four-piece will take to the stage before second support act The Scruff.

Comprised of Brad Smith on vocals, Steve Larke-Mejia on guitar and backing vocals, Paul Gaul on bass and backing vocals and Christian Kett on drums, fans have compared their 'playful lyricism and dense sound to likes of Biffy Clyro, Circa Survive and Thrice.'

"This is a great opportunity for a local band to play a stage where we used to frequently go to gigs in our youth," said Steve Larke-Mejia.

"I grew up listening to bands like Busted and remember watching them on SMTV," adds Paul Gaul.

In just over two years, since Prey Drive's formation, they have toured across Europe and the UK multiple times in support of their breakthrough EP Tabula Rasa.

The band have received support from the likes of Alex Baker, a DJ at rock music radio station Kerrang! Radio, as well has having their music video for More Than Magic featured on Scuzz TV - a 24-hour British rock and metal music television channel.

Now in their third year, the quartet have just released their debut album Once More With Feeling via German indie label Krod Records.

Along with the album having already racked up over 200,000 streams, the band have an impressive 35,000+ monthly listeners on streaming platform Spotify.

"Prey Drive are close contenders for the 'Best Band in Norwich'. They're a four piece who formed in 2016 and are already killing it with gigs across the UK and Europe," says Future Radio's Jonzey.

Having already seen success in the early stages of their career, Prey Drive look to be making their mark on the British alternative rock scene.

- Limited tickets to see Prey Drive supporting Busted are available for £32.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website