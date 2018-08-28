Norwich based band KAVES to release new single ready for their headline show

Norwich based alternative rock band KAVES are set to release their brand new single Serotonin on Friday November 9 and round off 2018 with a headline show at The Waterfront on December 28.

Serotonin is KAVES’ third release following previous singles 27 and TBT and is a groove filled slice of ska tinged pop rock.

“The initial song idea came together when I first got into song writing around 2 years ago,” explains 18-year-old lead singer Caitlin Mapes.

“I’d seen lots of bands perform live and thought I would give it a go myself as it’s always been something I’ve aspired to do.”

“I was only 16 when I wrote it, but I think that’s why I’m so proud of it lyrically. It was about something that meant a lot at the time, but over the years of playing it on my little acoustic guitar, it’s changed and developed along the way.”

“I brought the song to the band and the rest of the guys have helped me turn my little song into something that I’m genuinely proud of and excited for people to hear. I don’t think 16 year old Caitlin would believe it!”

Following the release of their newest single, which features Tim Frost on guitar, Mia Webster on bass and Matt Dove on drums, the band have begun rehearsals for their biggest headline show to date.

The gig will take place at The Waterfront Studio in Norwich on Friday December 28 with support from pop punk group The Visitors and alternative rock band Blood Like Honey.

On the upcoming gig Mapes says, “I’ve spent years seeing bands perform at The Waterfront but to be able to headline there ourselves is a goal I never thought I’d achieve.”

“We’ve got some brand new songs written, so we can’t wait for everyone to hear those at the gig. This gig means a lot to me personally as it’s something I’ve dreamt of doing for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited to perform.”

“We’ve only been together as a band since May of this year, so to play this gig so early on makes it even more exciting for all of us!”

• Serotonin is set for release on November 9 and will be available across all streaming platforms

• Tickets to their headline show on December 28 at The Waterfront are available for £6 advance via the UEA Box Office website.