Norwich band KAVES release new single

Norwich based alternative rock band KAVES. Photo: Courtesy of KAVES Courtesy of KAVES

Norwich-based alternative rock band KAVES have released a brand new single.

KAVES - who will be headlining PBL Fest at The Brickmakers on Saturday May, 11. Picture: KAVES KAVES - who will be headlining PBL Fest at The Brickmakers on Saturday May, 11. Picture: KAVES

The single, titled Grow Up, is the bands fourth release and follows on from their last single Serotonin. Despite being inspired by numerous genres, this track see's them tapping further into their hard rock influences.

"We're so proud of how its turned out," explains lead singer Caitlin Mapes.

"It's definitely a proper sing-along and dance song which we love when playing this live. It's about learning your worth, and telling myself to grow up and get out of toxic situations, and was almost completely finished in a couple hours. It practically wrote itself."

"Its available now on all streaming platforms, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy playing it."

Things seem to be going well for KAVES both in and out of the studio despite only having formed in May last year.

This month has already seen the four-piece make it through to the final of Twisted Melon/KLFM's Battle of the Bands competition. This nonprofit event is put on to help promote unsigned acts whilst allowing them to perform at packed out events.

The final will take place on June 2, at the Dukes Head Hotel in King's Lynn, with the winners of the competition receiving a prize package that includes recording time, band merchandise, a photo shoot and KLFM Loaded live sessions.

"It's so exciting getting through to the final of Twisted Melon/KLFM's Battle of the Bands," adds Mapes.

"We never expected the competition to be so tough, we truly are up against the best bands in East Anglia. Every band has been incredible!"

"Twisted Melon Promotions have done a brilliant job of pulling this all together but the best bit is how supportive all the bands competing have been of each other - that's what has made this so enjoyable."

"Having such tough competition has made us so determined. We would love to play Festival Too in the summer and we're sure we could put on a show to be proud of. Hopefully the judges in the final will like us!"

