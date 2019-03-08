Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich band KAVES release new single

PUBLISHED: 16:18 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 29 May 2019

Norwich based alternative rock band KAVES. Photo: Courtesy of KAVES

Norwich based alternative rock band KAVES. Photo: Courtesy of KAVES

Courtesy of KAVES

Norwich-based alternative rock band KAVES have released a brand new single.

KAVES - who will be headlining PBL Fest at The Brickmakers on Saturday May, 11. Picture: KAVESKAVES - who will be headlining PBL Fest at The Brickmakers on Saturday May, 11. Picture: KAVES

The single, titled Grow Up, is the bands fourth release and follows on from their last single Serotonin. Despite being inspired by numerous genres, this track see's them tapping further into their hard rock influences.

"We're so proud of how its turned out," explains lead singer Caitlin Mapes.

"It's definitely a proper sing-along and dance song which we love when playing this live. It's about learning your worth, and telling myself to grow up and get out of toxic situations, and was almost completely finished in a couple hours. It practically wrote itself."

"Its available now on all streaming platforms, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy playing it."

Things seem to be going well for KAVES both in and out of the studio despite only having formed in May last year.

You may also want to watch:

This month has already seen the four-piece make it through to the final of Twisted Melon/KLFM's Battle of the Bands competition. This nonprofit event is put on to help promote unsigned acts whilst allowing them to perform at packed out events.

The final will take place on June 2, at the Dukes Head Hotel in King's Lynn, with the winners of the competition receiving a prize package that includes recording time, band merchandise, a photo shoot and KLFM Loaded live sessions.

"It's so exciting getting through to the final of Twisted Melon/KLFM's Battle of the Bands," adds Mapes.

"We never expected the competition to be so tough, we truly are up against the best bands in East Anglia. Every band has been incredible!"

"Twisted Melon Promotions have done a brilliant job of pulling this all together but the best bit is how supportive all the bands competing have been of each other - that's what has made this so enjoyable."

"Having such tough competition has made us so determined. We would love to play Festival Too in the summer and we're sure we could put on a show to be proud of. Hopefully the judges in the final will like us!"

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Blood courier saves the day after helping John Lewis security catch thief

Blood courier Paul Field helped John Lewis security staff in Norwich catch a thief while on his lunch break. Picture: Archant

Blood of murdered Norwich man found on hands of accused, court hears

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester City forward on verge of season loan switch

Manchester City striker Patrick Roberts, here in action for Celtic, has been linked with a season loan move to Norwich City. Picture: PA

WATCH: Deano in the house as we wrap up The Champions – our Norwich City season review

Watch the final part of The Champions - our 2018-19 Norwich City Championship season review, with Michael Bailey and Steve Sanders joined by former Canaries and England striker turned pundit, Dean Ashton.

Man charged with kerb crawling offences in Norwich

St James Close in Norwich. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists