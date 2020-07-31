Norwich band HOOK release brand new single

Norwich-based band HOOK have released a brand new single.

Titled Reality Check, the track was recorded at local recording studio Blaze Studios and to date has had 340 radio plays - in countries such as USA, France, Germany, Ireland.

“Both Rob and Marc Hook worked out the structure of the song and the guitar/bass track between them. I then added the keyboard and drum tracks,” explains keyboardist John Hook.

Not only have HOOK released their brand new single, they have another single in the pipeline to be released in the next few months along with a video produced by Richard Rix. All whilst the three-piece have been working on their first album.

“At present we are recording our first album at Blaze studios [based in Caister-On-Sea] - all of the songs will be originals written by us.”

“We made the decision to only record and perform original material as we didn’t want to be labelled as a covers band - there are quite a few out there and some excellent bands at what they do.”

“We have had lots of support from famous musicians such as Manny Charlton, from the legendary 70s rock band Nazareth, 80s chart band The Korgies and John Rossall, songwriter and founder of 70s Glamrock band The Glitterband.”

Combining rock and electro, HOOK have been a studio band since 2006 when Rob Hook (vocals) and Marc Hook (lead and bass guitar) started songwriting and recording as a hobby.

Having already performed with 70s rock band Electric Storm from 1974 until 1987, John Hook then joined them on keyboard and synthesisers.

- Reality Check is available to listen to on iTunes and Spotify

