Norwich band HANK to release new EP

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 12 June 2019

Norwich rock band HANK. Picture: Rory James

Norwich rock band HANK. Picture: Rory James

Rory James

Four-piece Norwich rock band HANK are set to release their brand new EP.

Norwich rock band HANK. Picture: Rory JamesNorwich rock band HANK. Picture: Rory James

Describing their music as a cathartic combination of alt-rock, grungy riffs and math-rock undertones, HANK's new EP Live In A Cold War Bunker will be released on June 19 via Drongo Records. It aims to capture the live energy that they have become known for since forming in 2017.

This follows on from the release of their debut EP Slopes in 2018, which received support from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music, former BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe and independent online magazine The Line of Best Fit, along with a sold-out headline show at Norwich Arts Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Recorded completely live by Mikey Shaw in a cold war-era bunker in Norfolk (The Crunch Recording Studio), the EP will showcase the band's hard-hitting and raw energy.

2019 will also see the band performing at Bermuda Bob's Homegrown event on June 14 and supporting The Physics House Band at Epic Studios on July 26.

- Live In A Cold War Bunker is available to stream and preorder from HANK's bandcamp page

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

