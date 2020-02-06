Search

Norwich band HANK to perform headline hometown show

06 February, 2020 - 09:00
Norwich band HANK are set to perform at Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Supplied by HANK

Supplied by HANK

Four-piece Norwich rock band HANK are set to perform a headline hometown show.

The show will take place at Norwich Arts Centre on March 20 and will follow on from what was a very successful 2019. Last year saw the band receive national radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music, obtain high profile supporting slots with some of the best local talent and release their EP Live in a Cold War Bunker.

Describing their music as a cathartic combination of alt-rock, grungy riffs and math-rock undertones, this EP aims to capture the live energy that they have become known for since forming in 2017.

This also built on their debut EP Slopes which was released in 2018 and received support from the likes of former BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe and independent online magazine The Line of Best Fit, along with a sold-out headline show at Norwich Arts Centre.

Fans can also expect new music soon as HANK look to start work on their much anticipated debut album.

- Support on the night will be from The St. Pierre Snake Invasion and Rad Pitt

- Tickets to see HANK on March 20 at Norwich Arts Centre are available for £8 advance from Norwich Arts Centre's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

