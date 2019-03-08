Norwich quartet Galli to release debut EP

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:33 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 September 2019

Norwich quartert Galli. Picture: Tina Flores

Norwich quartert Galli. Picture: Tina Flores

Tina Flores

Norwich-based quartet Galli are set to release their debut EP In The Roundhouse There's Hornets.

The EP was recorded at The Crunch, a recording studio in a 3,000 square foot Cold War Bunker situated 10 miles north of Norwich, and is due for release on September 18.

The EP follows on from the release of their debut single Sabika which received support from BBC Radio 6 Music.

Sabika was released on February 22 via Drongo Records and is an eerie insight into the depths of sleep paralysis - which was inspired by their friend's painting that features as the artwork for the single.

It was this track, which was the first record taken from the upcoming EP, that lead them onto being handpicked to support local trio Mammal Hands.

Comprised of Georgia King on vocals and guitar, Cecily Eno on backing vocals, Ash Woolnough on bass and Alex Elliot on drums, Galli's music combines elements of alternative soft rock, soul and jazz.

- In The Roundhouse There's Hornets will be available to download and buy from September 18 onwards via their Bandcamp page

- The EP will also be available to stream on Spotify and all other streaming platforms

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

