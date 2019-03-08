Search

Norwich-based punk band Blood Like Honey release brand new EP

PUBLISHED: 09:41 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 05 April 2019

Norwich-based band Blood Like Honey. Photo: Emma Bailey

Norwich-based band Blood Like Honey. Photo: Emma Bailey

Supplied by Blood Like Honey

Norwich-based punk band release brand new EP.

Norwich-based band Blood Like Honey's new EP Hurricane Headaches. Photo: Supplied by Blood Like HoneyNorwich-based band Blood Like Honey's new EP Hurricane Headaches. Photo: Supplied by Blood Like Honey

Norwich-based punk band Blood Like Honey have today released their brand new EP Hurricane Headaches. This release follows on from last night’s exclusive premiere of their brand new single 67, one of the tracks from the record, on BBC Radio Norfolk’s BBC Introducing.

“As soon as we rehearsed 67 we knew we had something special, we knew we had ‘our song’,” explains band member Joshua Batch.

The EP, which was written by three friends who formed the band in 2016, is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

“To me, this new EP shows more of our signature sound and work ethic. It’s honest, raw but clean cut and mature,” adds Batch.

• Tickets to see Blood Like Honey at their next show, PBL Fest at The Brickmakers on May 11, are available for £8.80 from here

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

