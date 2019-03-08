Music quiz fundraiser to be held at Norwich Arts Centre for regeneration project

Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam Maizey Adam Maizey

Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) are set to host a music quiz on June 24, put on by local music promoter The Tilting Sky, which is fundraising for their 40/40 Regeneration Project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This project aims to raise £40,000 by the venue's 40th birthday, in 2020, which will go towards the regeneration of the centre.

You may also want to watch:

Arts Council England have awarded NAC with £499,999 to be used to update the facilities to make it more accessable. The venue must raise a percentage of the funding themselves in order to receive the full amount needed to make the changes.

Prizes on the night will include gig tickets, cash and arts centre/band merchandise. There will also be a special fundraising raffle which will include framed gig photography courtesy of Andi Sapey, Kerry Curl, Gordon Woolcock, Richard Shashamane and more.

- Tickets to the event on June 24 are available for £25 advance per team of 5 from the Norwich Arts Centre website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram