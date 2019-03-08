Search

Music quiz fundraiser to be held at Norwich Arts Centre for regeneration project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 19 June 2019

Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam Maizey

Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam Maizey

Adam Maizey

Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) are set to host a music quiz on June 24, put on by local music promoter The Tilting Sky, which is fundraising for their 40/40 Regeneration Project.

This project aims to raise £40,000 by the venue's 40th birthday, in 2020, which will go towards the regeneration of the centre.

You may also want to watch:

Arts Council England have awarded NAC with £499,999 to be used to update the facilities to make it more accessable. The venue must raise a percentage of the funding themselves in order to receive the full amount needed to make the changes.

Prizes on the night will include gig tickets, cash and arts centre/band merchandise. There will also be a special fundraising raffle which will include framed gig photography courtesy of Andi Sapey, Kerry Curl, Gordon Woolcock, Richard Shashamane and more.

- Tickets to the event on June 24 are available for £25 advance per team of 5 from the Norwich Arts Centre website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

