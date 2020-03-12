Search

Advanced search

Norwich Arts Centre launch their Get the Toilets Done campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:28 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 12 March 2020

Norwich Arts Centre have launched their Get the Toilets Done campaign. Picture: Liam Clark

Norwich Arts Centre have launched their Get the Toilets Done campaign. Picture: Liam Clark

Liam Clark

Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) have just launched their Get the Toilets Done campaign.

The work is part of the regeneration project to transform the venue's accessibility and carbon footprint which began after they were awarded £499,000 by Arts Council England in October 2018.

The campaign artwork is done by NUA graduate Liam Clark who was recently described in The Guardian as 'Political and funny'. The campaign is a tongue and cheek take on the Brexit slogan with a Boris Johnson sketch asking you to 'unleash the art centre's potential' and donate towards the regeneration campaign.

To coincide with their 40th anniversary in 2020, NAC launched their 40/40 campaign to raise the £40k they needed to receive a £499,000 grant from Arts Council England. Last year they successfully raised £25k which saw the completion of the first phase of their refurbishment during the summer of 2019. Work included installing a new lighting rig and PA in the hall, refurbishing the bar, restoring all of the original parquet flooring and incorporating a pop-up bar and seating area in the foyer.

You may also want to watch:

This year they need to match fund the remaining £15k to ensure that they receive the full grant and can complete the second phase of work which will focus on the toilets.

Plans are to completely refurbish the women's, men's and accessible toilet as well as designing a brand new gender neutral toilet which are due to open in September 2020.

'Our toilets have upset me for the last 6 years now so if we can get them finished off in time for our 40th celebrations that would be amazing! Please help us get there and remember the next time you're in and you spend a penny, donate a pound. It's time to get the toilets done,' says Pasco Kevlin, NAC Director.

- If you want to help NAC reach their target you can donate towards their 40/40 toilet campaign via their website

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, our podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Urgent action to protect city’s homeless from coronavirus

Norwich's homeless community is being given extra care amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Getty images

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Arts Centre launch their Get the Toilets Done campaign

Norwich Arts Centre have launched their Get the Toilets Done campaign. Picture: Liam Clark

Norwich City expect Saints clash to go ahead but issue advice amid coronavirus concerns

Norwich City are scheduled to host Southampton at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire
Drive 24