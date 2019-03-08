Video

Norwich Arts Centre launch £40,000 fundraising campaign to refurbish venue

Director Pasco-Q Kevlin launches the 40/40 Norwich Arts Centre fundraising campaign Credit: Adam Maizey Archant

Norwich Arts Centre has launched its 40/40 campaign to raise £40,000 for its 40th anniversary in 2020.

A pay what you can afford gig was held at the venue, located in St Benedict’s Street, on Saturday night and over £2,000 was raised.

The event featured a trio of local acts with punk-funk Norwich duo and BBC Introducing favourites Sink Ya Teeth, whose self-titled debut album in 2018 has earned critical acclaim, three-piece Our Quiet Friends and singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb.

Grace Jackson, Marketing Mangager, said: “The event had such a great atmosphere, it was amazing to be in a room full of people who are all looking forward to the future of this small venue. Thank you to everyone for coming!”

The centre, located in St Benedict’s Street, received a £500,000 grant by the Arts Council in 2018 for its regeneration project.

The team is hoping to raise an extra £40,000 through fundraising events and they have also launched a special ale and artist-designed commemorative prints which can be purchased at the box office.

The money raised will go towards improving accessibility at the centre, with a permanent stage lift, new hearing loop system, a wheelchair viewing area, dedicated quiet space and gender neutral toilets.

The front of house and bar area will also be transformed and the building will be made more energy efficient with solar panels and a new heating system.

Pasco-Q Kevlin, Director of Norwich Arts Centre, said: “Personally, I’m excited to be part of making sure that this special venue continues to thrive.

“It has supported so many artists over the years and provided so many memorable events.”

Norwich Arts Centre currently offers a number of schemes to support emerging talent and its Sonic Youths Scheme for artists aged 14 to 19 enabled 51 acts to perform there in 2018.

Acts that have performed at the centre include Ed Sheeran, who played in 2008 and 2010, neo-soul singer Mullally and Norwich pair Let’s Eat Grandma whose second album I’m All Ears was named the Q Magazine Album of the Year 2018.

You can text NACFORTY to 70085 to give £1 (Standard message rates apply) and view all upcoming fundraising events at norwichartscentre.co.uk