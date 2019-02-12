Norwich Arts Centre hosting fundraiser gig to transform venue

Norwich Arts Centre is running a pay as you can afford gig this Saturday to help raise £40,000 in time for its 40th anniversary in 2020.

The centre, located in St Benedict’s Street, received a £500,000 grant by the Arts Council in 2018 for its regeneration project.

The team is hoping to raise an extra £40,000 through fundraising events starting with its 40/40 launch party this Saturday March 9 from 8pm.

The event features a trio of local acts with punk-funk Norwich duo and BBC Introducing favourites Sink Ya Teeth, whose self-titled debut album in 2018 has earned critical acclaim, three-piece Our Quiet Friends and singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb.

The money raised will go towards improving accessibility at the centre, with a permanent stage lift, new hearing loop system, a wheelchair viewing area, dedicated quiet space and gender neutral toilets.

The front of house and bar area will also be transformed and the building will be made more energy efficient with solar panels and a new heating system.

Of the 320 events scheduled at the Norwich Arts Centre in 2018, 90pc were pay what you can afford and it is hoped the changes will make sure even more people will be able to enjoy its diverse programme.

Pasco-Q Kevlin, Director of Norwich Arts Centre, said: “Personally, I’m excited to be part of making sure that this special venue continues to thrive.

“It has supported so many artists over the years and provided so many memorable events.

“I’m thrilled that we have this chance to improve the experience for our current and future audience. This launch event is a chance to celebrate the start of the journey and share some of the plans.”

Norwich Arts Centre currently offers a number of schemes to support emerging talent and its Sonic Youths Scheme for artists aged 14 to 19 enabled 51 acts to perform there in 2018.

Acts that have performed at the centre include Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk, who played in 2008 and 2010, neo-soul singer Mullally and Norwich pair Let’s Eat Grandma whose second album I’m All Ears was named the Q Magazine Album of the Year 2018.

You can purchase tickets to the 40/40 fundraising gig at norwichartscentre.co.uk and you can donate from £1 to £20.

You can also text NACFORTY to 70085 to give £1 (Standard message rates apply).