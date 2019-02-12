Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich Arts Centre hosting fundraiser gig to transform venue

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 07 March 2019

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Archant

Norwich Arts Centre is running a pay as you can afford gig this Saturday to help raise £40,000 in time for its 40th anniversary in 2020.

Norwich Arts Centre Credit: Norwich Arts CentreNorwich Arts Centre Credit: Norwich Arts Centre

The centre, located in St Benedict’s Street, received a £500,000 grant by the Arts Council in 2018 for its regeneration project.

The team is hoping to raise an extra £40,000 through fundraising events starting with its 40/40 launch party this Saturday March 9 from 8pm.

The event features a trio of local acts with punk-funk Norwich duo and BBC Introducing favourites Sink Ya Teeth, whose self-titled debut album in 2018 has earned critical acclaim, three-piece Our Quiet Friends and singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb.

The money raised will go towards improving accessibility at the centre, with a permanent stage lift, new hearing loop system, a wheelchair viewing area, dedicated quiet space and gender neutral toilets.

The front of house and bar area will also be transformed and the building will be made more energy efficient with solar panels and a new heating system.

Of the 320 events scheduled at the Norwich Arts Centre in 2018, 90pc were pay what you can afford and it is hoped the changes will make sure even more people will be able to enjoy its diverse programme.

Pasco-Q Kevlin, Director of Norwich Arts Centre, said: “Personally, I’m excited to be part of making sure that this special venue continues to thrive.

“It has supported so many artists over the years and provided so many memorable events.

“I’m thrilled that we have this chance to improve the experience for our current and future audience. This launch event is a chance to celebrate the start of the journey and share some of the plans.”

Norwich Arts Centre currently offers a number of schemes to support emerging talent and its Sonic Youths Scheme for artists aged 14 to 19 enabled 51 acts to perform there in 2018.

Acts that have performed at the centre include Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk, who played in 2008 and 2010, neo-soul singer Mullally and Norwich pair Let’s Eat Grandma whose second album I’m All Ears was named the Q Magazine Album of the Year 2018.

You can purchase tickets to the 40/40 fundraising gig at norwichartscentre.co.uk and you can donate from £1 to £20.

You can also text NACFORTY to 70085 to give £1 (Standard message rates apply).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Children across Norfolk celebrate World Book Day

Howard Junior School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Can you spot your photo in our World Book Day gallery?

Henry Button, aged 4, from Scarning, dressed as Willy Wonka on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Olly Button

‘The Arts Centre is one of our favourite venues’ - Ida Mae on returning to Norwich for a headline show

Norwich duo Ida Mae to headline Norwich Arts Centre in March 2019. Photo: Dean Chalkley/MBC PR

Norfolk councils say they have not fined rough sleepers amid worrying national trend

A number of councils across England and Wales have issued public space protection orders (PSPOs) against rough sleepers - but these do not include Norfolk. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists