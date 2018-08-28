Video

Will Norwich artist Michelle Heron be Landscape Artist of the Year?

Landscape Artist of the Year, Stephen Mangan alongside Joan Bakewell (C) Sky UK © Sky UK Limited.

Norwich artist Michelle Heron will be showcasing her artistic skills as she takes on the Landscape Artist of the Year challenge on Sky Arts. If successful, she stands a chance of winning a place in the semi-final.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Heron's painting for a competition (C) Michelle Heron Michelle Heron's painting for a competition (C) Michelle Heron

A Norwich artist has been plucked from hundreds of applicants to compete against eight other artists and a further 50 ‘wildcard’ artists in this year’s

Landscape Artist of the Year series on Sky Arts.

Michelle Heron will appear on air on Tuesday November 13 at 8pm, challenged with depicting the beautiful sandy beach at Viking Bay in Broadstairs which is surrounded by Victorian architecture, a reminder of its popularity during the heyday of one of its most famous visitors, Charles Dickens.

If successful, Michelle will go through to the semi-final of the competition at Felixstowe Docks, which will air on November 27.

Michelle Heron in 1998 with her certificate from Young Artist's Britain signed by Prince Charles (C) Archant Michelle Heron in 1998 with her certificate from Young Artist's Britain signed by Prince Charles (C) Archant

The three chosen artists from this semi-final will then compete in the final in Greenwich Park, which airs on December 4 and will see one artist crowned Landscape Artist of the Year.

Hosted by Joan Bakewell and new co-presenter, actor and art-lover Stephen Mangan, this is the fourth series of the show, which is produced by London and Glasgow-based independent production company Storyvault Films.

It first aired three years ago following the enormous success of Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year.

Joan said: “It’s always fascinating to watch the artists grow and evolve their style throughout the programme and witness the incredible creativity in their interpretations of beautiful British landscapes – and to witness the debate amongst both the judges and viewers over which artist they believe to be the most worthy winner.”

The judges are artist Tai Shan Schierenberg and independent curators Kate Bryan and Kathleen Soriano. The show not only highlights the tremendous artistic talent across the country, but also how the beautiful British countryside has inspired past and present generations of artists.

Almost 1600 entries were received for the 2018 competition, giving the judges the difficult task of whittling them down to 48 artists to compete in the six heats, three of which are National Trust locations: Fountain’s Abbey and Studley Royal in Yorkshire; Viking Bay, Broadstairs and Inveraray Castle in Scotland. Each heat was open to a further 50 ‘wildcard’ artists who were invited to compete for a potential place in the semi-final.

The winner of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2018 will receive a life changing opportunity for any artist, a prestigious commission from the Imperial War Museum to create an artwork to tie in with the centenary of the 1918 armistice.

He or she will travel along with an IWM historian to Macedonia, to visit one of the most unchanged battlefields of the campaign, the site of a significant defeat where British and Irish soldiers lost their lives. The finished work will be unveiled at the museums London HQ and enter the IWM’s collection to be put on display in the museum.