Norwich-based alternative rock band Settlem3nt have released a brand new single.

Titled Champagne, the track was released on August 31, 2020, by the four-piece group who formed back in 2018.

Drawing on influences from the likes of Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Matodon and Deftones, this single follows on from their debut album Incisions.

“After recording our debut Incisions, we wanted to see if we could record ourselves and I believe we did a good job,” explains lead guitarist Charlie Kerrison.

The whole band felt positive about this record with drummer Brett Lasham saying that “it’s one of our most energetic songs ever. We had fun making this one.” Lead vocalist and guitarist Aiden Davies added that he felt it was “one of our biggest-sounding tunes to date.”

Champagne was an entirely DIY single, written and produced by the band themselves. The single was recorded by Kerrison who started off by capturing the instrumentals at their rehearsal space before mixing it on his laptop at home.

Once this was complete, the vocals needed to be captured. With COVID-19 restrictions meaning meeting up was prohibited, the lead vocals were also recorded at home by Charlie Kerrison with Davies adding the edge and grit that they felt the instrumentals needed to take them to the next level.

- Champagne is available to stream on Spotify and other streaming platforms

