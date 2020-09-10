Search

Advanced search

Norwich alternative rock band Settlem3nt release new single

PUBLISHED: 15:59 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 September 2020

Norwich alternative rock band Settlem3nt have released their brand new single Champagne. Picture: James Palmer

Norwich alternative rock band Settlem3nt have released their brand new single Champagne. Picture: James Palmer

James Palmer

Norwich-based alternative rock band Settlem3nt have released a brand new single.

Titled Champagne, the track was released on August 31, 2020, by the four-piece group who formed back in 2018.

Drawing on influences from the likes of Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Matodon and Deftones, this single follows on from their debut album Incisions.

“After recording our debut Incisions, we wanted to see if we could record ourselves and I believe we did a good job,” explains lead guitarist Charlie Kerrison.

You may also want to watch:

The whole band felt positive about this record with drummer Brett Lasham saying that “it’s one of our most energetic songs ever. We had fun making this one.” Lead vocalist and guitarist Aiden Davies added that he felt it was “one of our biggest-sounding tunes to date.”

Champagne was an entirely DIY single, written and produced by the band themselves. The single was recorded by Kerrison who started off by capturing the instrumentals at their rehearsal space before mixing it on his laptop at home.

Once this was complete, the vocals needed to be captured. With COVID-19 restrictions meaning meeting up was prohibited, the lead vocals were also recorded at home by Charlie Kerrison with Davies adding the edge and grit that they felt the instrumentals needed to take them to the next level.

- Champagne is available to stream on Spotify and other streaming platforms

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City street strewn with rubble as hole is smashed through flint wall

A hole broken through a wall on Southgate Lane has left the street strewn with rubble. Picture: David Hannant

Chapelfield shopping centre could change its name

A planning application has been submitted to change the signage at intu Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr

Norwich alternative rock band Settlem3nt release new single

Norwich alternative rock band Settlem3nt have released their brand new single Champagne. Picture: James Palmer

What will the new coronavirus marshals do?

The government has announced plans to introduce 'Covid wardens' as tougher restrictions are set to come into place. Pictured is Emily Capps, the environmental protection manager from North Norfolk District Council, which earlier this year introduced co-ordinators who could act in a similar way. Picture: Megan Wilman