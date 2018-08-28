Former Norwich student set to play leading role in Batman prequel ‘Pennyworth’

Jack Bannon Archant

A former Norwich Theatre Royal arts course student will take on the title role in a new American TV series based on the DC comics character.

Jack Bannon in Sinbad and the Pirate Treasure at Norwich Theatre Royal opposite Daisy Maywood Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal Jack Bannon in Sinbad and the Pirate Treasure at Norwich Theatre Royal opposite Daisy Maywood Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

Jack Bannon, who grew up in the city, has been cast as the lead in 10-part drama Pennyworth which is a Batman prequel and follows Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth.

Jack, a former Notre Dame High School student, shot to fame in 2013 as Sam Thursday in ITV series Endeavour.

He made a move to the big screen in 2014 in Brad Pitt’s Fury and award-winning The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, as Christopher Morcom, the schoolboy best friend of Alan Turing.

The actor learnt his craft on the Norwich Theatre Royal’s arts course and performed in productions such as Days of Significance, Sinbad and the Pirate Treasure and Dodger!

Jo Reil, training and skills development manager at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “We are all so excited about Jack’s news.

“It is wonderful that his hard work, and commitment has resulted in him landing such fantastic role, and it is great that his passion and natural talent has been rewarded and recognised.

Jack in a youth company production of Days of Significance Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal Jack in a youth company production of Days of Significance Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

“I remember teaching Jack in his first year here at Norwich Theatre Royal at the age of eight.

“He was cute and cheeky but it was clear he had something very special even then.

“He went on to spend eleven years with us, training and playing lead roles in many of our Youth Company productions.

“What is also remarkable is that Jack never went to drama school and has enjoyed a successful career through his own hard work, determination and endeavours.

“He is a real inspiration to other young people wishing to get into the industry and all of us send our best wishes to Jack and are incredibly proud of him.”

The new show follows Alfred Pennyworth - a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company with billionaire Thomas Wayne, who is not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

Production for the new series, which has been developed by Bruno Heller behind crime drama Gotham, begins on October 22 and the series will hit screens in 2019.