Norwich Access Creative College student wins national award

Norwich Access Creative College student Rose Evans at the B-Side Project awards in London. Picture: Direct Red Media © 2019 Direct Red Media

A student from the Norwich’s Access Creative College centre has won an award at a national remix awards.

Producer and DJ Estelle Rubio with Norwich Access Creative College student Rose Evans. Picture: Supplied by Access Creative College Producer and DJ Estelle Rubio with Norwich Access Creative College student Rose Evans. Picture: Supplied by Access Creative College

Rose Evans, one of Norwich’s Access Creative College first year music production students, has won an award for the Most Imaginative remix at the annual B-Side Project awards.

This project, which is offered to music students across the UK, provides the opportunity to take part in a national student remix awards - in association with Hospital Records.

The B-Side Project, which has been running since 2009, is an annual event that exists to promote musical collaborations between upcoming artists and remixers.

With support from key industry music artists, labels, equipment, manufacturers and Sound on Sound magazine, the project has awarded young remixers and artists for their collaborations via their annual competition.

2019’s competition was a bit different to previous years focusing on student remix entries.

Norwich Access Creative College student Rose Evans with British record producer and singer-songwriter Etherwood. Picture: Supplied by Rose Evans Norwich Access Creative College student Rose Evans with British record producer and singer-songwriter Etherwood. Picture: Supplied by Rose Evans

Along with over 100 students from 12 higher education music colleges, Miss Evans had to take the track A Hundred Oceans by Etherwood, a British record producer and singer-songwriter, and remix it after being provided with the track stems by the artist.

Entries were judged earlier this year with the winners announced at an event at Tileyard Studios in London on April 4.

Despite having only been a student at the college since September, Rose Evans’ remix was a hit with the judges which in turn resulted in her winning the award.

The award was presented by Estelle Rubio, a successful producer and DJ, who was amongst the first cohort of Access students in Norwich.

The evening itself began with a panel discussion on the legalities of copyright and sampling/remixing. This included discussions from a variety of producers, artists and remixers who spoke about what a remix is now, how far a remix can be taken before it’s a new track in its own right, and the sometimes frustrating legalities associated with sample use and clearance.

After the discussions concluded, four winners were announced from the 12 finalists with the three runners-up, including Rose Evans, receiving copies of Etherwood’s latest album In Stillness, ACS ear protection and a free subscription to Sound On Sound.

• The creative remixes submitted by all 12 finalists are now available to listen to on Soundcloud