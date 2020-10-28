Search

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 28 October 2020

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Step into Christmas on board Britain’s poshest train, which is returning to Norwich for the festive season and includes a seven-course slap-up meal.

The Northern Belle returns to Norwich for 2020 Picture: Northern BelleThe Northern Belle returns to Norwich for 2020 Picture: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle is back by popular demand and will jingle all the way into Norwich Station on Wednesday, December 16 and depart at 12.30pm.

The luxury locomotive will then embark on a round trip across the countryside, stopping at Ipswich Station at 1.30pm to pick up more passengers, and it will return to Norwich at 5.30pm.

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, features 1930s-style Pullman carriages that are named after British castles and stately homes.

There is plush seating and dining tables and guests will be treated to a seven-course festive lunch, including a cheeseboard with biscuits and chutneys, with a bottle of wine per couple.

Guests on the Northern Belle will be treated to a seven-course festive lunch. Picture: Helen CathcartGuests on the Northern Belle will be treated to a seven-course festive lunch. Picture: Helen Cathcart

Guests will also get a welcome champagne reception and a conjuror and musicians will add a touch of Christmas magic.

The number of seats has been reduced in order to comply with social distancing and other coronavirus safety measures include food and drink being served covered, hand sanitiser dispensers in every carriage and disposable menus.

Guests will need to wear masks at the station and when boarding and moving around the train, though this can be removed while seated.

The Northern Belle nods to 1930s rail travel Picture: Helen CathcartThe Northern Belle nods to 1930s rail travel Picture: Helen Cathcart

Carriages will be sanitised prior to travel with a mist fogging machine that touches every surface.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “After all the tribulations of 2020 with the Covid pandemic, this will be a great way to get on track for the festive season.

“It should be a Christmas cracker of a trip and our celebrated chef Matthew Green is planning a really special meal during the five-hour journey.

The meal also includes a cheeseboard with crackers and chutney Picture: Helen CathcartThe meal also includes a cheeseboard with crackers and chutney Picture: Helen Cathcart

“There aren’t many restaurants where you can tuck into delicious food while gazing out of the window at an ever-changing landscape.”

Tickets cost £289pp and you can book at northernbelle.co.uk or call 01270 899681.

Guests can change to any other trip or exchange for a gift voucher to redeem on any Northern Belle journey within a 12-month period if it is affected by coronavirus.

