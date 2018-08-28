Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

The Northern Ballet’s Nutcracker: A festive treat absolutely to my taste

PUBLISHED: 09:03 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 29 November 2018

Rachael Gillespie as Clara with Ashley Dixon as the Nutcracker Prince in Northern Ballet's production. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

Rachael Gillespie as Clara with Ashley Dixon as the Nutcracker Prince in Northern Ballet's production. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

Emma Kauldhar

The Leeds-based company have been a favourite of mine for a long time.

Ayami Miyata in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma KauldharAyami Miyata in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

For a classical company their choreography leans towards the lyrical; their lifts are sweeping and romantic, with the corps de ballet inclining towards classical poses instead of being uniformedly stuck in them.

The ballet unfolds with beautiful fluidity – partly down to style, but also courtesy of the choreography.

In this case artistic director David Nixon has taken the reimagined choreography of 2007.

This choreography plays with classic balancé and en cloche movements, which both have an easy, pendulum-like motion to them.

Mlindi Kulashe as Drosselmeyer and Rachael Gillespie as Clara in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma KauldharMlindi Kulashe as Drosselmeyer and Rachael Gillespie as Clara in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

Sometimes a flare of Spanish influence is thrown in – which worked well for the Waltz of the Flowers – sometimes they are bought uncharacteristically into lifts.

They’ve also cast this performance well.

Rachel Gillespie as Clara was a delight to watch, her movement is dynamic and light – perfect for her role.

Likewise Minju Kang’s use of resistance both in her feet and limbs gives her exceptional balance and control.

Northern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma KauldharNorthern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

It translated well for the elegance needed to dance the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Watching Ms Kang made it seem as though the live orchestra was waiting for her – hitting her moments perfectly on time without any race to get there.

However the star of the show in my opinion was Kevin Poeung, who is exceptional.

His technique and agility is the best I saw from the male dancers – who I regret to say were the ones which slightly let the show down.

Northern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma KauldharNorthern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

I’ve never watched a Northern Ballet performance and been aware that the standard was lower than The Royal, The Bolshoi, or similar.

But for the first time I noticed, and was left a bit underwhelmed with the men’s performances.

They didn’t make the most of the music for the Russian dance – which when it’s done well by the larger companies is astounding.

But, I have seen this ballet 10 times- so holding the Northern to those standards is a bit unfair.

Rachael Gillespie as Clara with Northern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma KauldharRachael Gillespie as Clara with Northern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Photo: Emma Kauldhar

Irrespective of that one dance, the performance overall is glorious.

You’ll leave the theatre beaming and humming the Waltz of the Snowflakes – I couldn’t recommend it more.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

What is the former Lloyds TSB bank on Surrey Street in Norwich going to be?

The former Lloyds bank on Surrey Street in Norwich Picture: Chris Hill.

Man carrying £2,000 worth of heroin and crack arrested in Norwich

The man was detained following a stop and search by a neighbourhood policing team in the city. Photo: Police

‘Dishevelled’ 99-year-old village hall could be demolished and replaced

Poringland Village Hall has had plan submitted to be demolished and rebuilt. The Rev'd Robert Parsonage. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide