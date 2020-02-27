Norfolk synth-pop rock band The Dreaming Void to release new single

Norfolk-based synth-pop rock band The Dreaming Void are set to release a brand new single.

Formed in 2017, The Dreaming Void is comprised of lead singer Amy Hart, lead guitarist Mark Back, bass guitarist Shaun Crook, keyboard player Graham Spencer and drummer and percussionist Darren Link.

Beat Down, which will come out on April 4, is all about story telling and conjures a graphic scene of death in the West and of a girl's revenge in the desert.

Musically the song starts off with an acoustic guitar riff with a simple, haunting western-style arpeggio coming and going throughout. Beat Down also blends in strong baritone vocals from Darren with Amy's lead vocals.

This record will follow on from their single The Pull, which was released via Egress Ltd on February 15 - and is available on all major websites.

Describing what the single is about, The Dreaming Void say: "Ever experienced the magnetic 'pull' of someone you find you just cannot resist falling for?"

"That love and lust is no choice at all, it feels somehow a preordained decision and one that feels so powerful it can burn a hole in you. In this song it's colliding these emotions with the magnetic pull of the sea, of moon and tide, something natural but also deeply supernatural, ritualistic, burning and intense."

- Beat Down will be available on April 4 on Spotify, Youtube, iTunes and all other streaming platforms

- A Beat Down and The Pull teaser clip is available to view on The Dreaming Void's YouTube

