N&N Festival, Me & Robin Hood review: A consummate performer who is engaging and personable

PUBLISHED: 10:14 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 19 May 2019

Me and Robin Hood. Picture: Murdo Macleod

Me and Robin Hood. Picture: Murdo Macleod

Copyright, no syndication, no redistribution, Murdo Macleods repro fees apply, sgealbadh, commed

James Goffin reviews the Norfolk and Norwich Festival's Me & Robin Hood at Norwich Castle.

This performance is certainly in a fitting venue, with the Norfolk & Norwich Festival opening the door to the normally hidden former court room in the Shirehall, the city's centre of justice for 166 years.

Shôn Dale-Jones weaves an apparently auto-biographical tale of his own brushes with the law with a childhood obsession with Robin Hood, urging us to consider money - and our society's fascination with it - as a story like any other.

Dale-Jones is a consummate performer: relaxed, engaging, personable. But as the tale unfolds contradictions and untruths become apparent; the device that makes for wrenching dramatic twists, but his untrustworthiness as a story teller undermines his parabolic intensions.

We trust in the story of money because we believe in that promise to deliver on demand; if we can't believe his words, how can we believe his alternate vision?

● Check out the Norfolk and Norwich Festival website for more information on the festival and other events

