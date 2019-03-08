Norfolk based musicians to host gig at Gringos in Norwich

Norwich-based four piece band Space Is Big.

Three local musicians are set to perform a show at Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar in Norwich soon.

London-born/Norwich-based singer Joe Millett.

The gig, which will take place on May 2, will see London-born/Norwich-based singer songwriter Joe Millett opening the evening. Since moving to Norwich in 2016 to attend the University of East Anglia, he has fallen in love with the city and its music scene.

Millett will perform a variety of his original material, along with the odd cover, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Second on the bill is Aaron Gould-Magee, a Norwich-based multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter who also organised the upcoming event. With a passion for blues, classic rock and the occasional twist of country and psychedelia, Gould-Magee takes influence from some of his favourite bands such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

Having played to audiences across the UK, he will bring his own unique blend of blues, soul, comedy and classic rock to the forthcoming Gringos gig.

Norwich-based singer/songwriter Aaron Gould-Magee.

The headline act for the evening will be Space Is Big - an indie-punk band from Norwich. The four-piece have been influenced by a variety of sources including Green Day, Royal Blood and the Arctic Monkeys.

Having recently released their debut album Five More Minutes in 2018, the band will showcase what they describe as 'an unrelentingly honest commentary on what it truly means to be a directionless mess in your early twenties'.

From incisive political analysis to indulgent ditties about their hangovers, there are no subjects that Space Is Big won't approach with their usual spirit of angst, energy, and attitude.

• Tickets to the show at Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar on May 2 are available for £3 on the door

