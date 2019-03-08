Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norfolk based musicians to host gig at Gringos in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:08 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 25 April 2019

Norwich-based four piece band Space Is Big. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-Magee

Norwich-based four piece band Space Is Big. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-Magee

Supplied by Aaron Gould-Magee

Three local musicians are set to perform a show at Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar in Norwich soon.

London-born/Norwich-based singer Joe Millett. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-MageeLondon-born/Norwich-based singer Joe Millett. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-Magee

The gig, which will take place on May 2, will see London-born/Norwich-based singer songwriter Joe Millett opening the evening. Since moving to Norwich in 2016 to attend the University of East Anglia, he has fallen in love with the city and its music scene.

Millett will perform a variety of his original material, along with the odd cover, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Second on the bill is Aaron Gould-Magee, a Norwich-based multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter who also organised the upcoming event. With a passion for blues, classic rock and the occasional twist of country and psychedelia, Gould-Magee takes influence from some of his favourite bands such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

Having played to audiences across the UK, he will bring his own unique blend of blues, soul, comedy and classic rock to the forthcoming Gringos gig.

Norwich-based singer/songwriter Aaron Gould-Magee. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-MageeNorwich-based singer/songwriter Aaron Gould-Magee. Picture: Supplied by Aaron Gould-Magee

The headline act for the evening will be Space Is Big - an indie-punk band from Norwich. The four-piece have been influenced by a variety of sources including Green Day, Royal Blood and the Arctic Monkeys.

Having recently released their debut album Five More Minutes in 2018, the band will showcase what they describe as 'an unrelentingly honest commentary on what it truly means to be a directionless mess in your early twenties'.

From incisive political analysis to indulgent ditties about their hangovers, there are no subjects that Space Is Big won't approach with their usual spirit of angst, energy, and attitude.

• Tickets to the show at Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar on May 2 are available for £3 on the door

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the new Fetch nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Harry Rutter.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the new Fetch nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Harry Rutter.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police probe attack in city pub

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

CCTV image released following Norwich armed robbery

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify. Photo: Police

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Be aware of what is happening around you’ - Calls for improvements after death of two motorcyclists

A previous Safe Rider event, which keeps motorcyclists safe. Photo: David Kirkham

Norwich City transfer rumours: Sweden and Roma keeper being tracked by Canaries, Watford and Bournemouth

Sweden goalkeeper denied England star Raheem Sterling during the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals in Russia Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists