9 things to see and do at Norfolk Makers’ Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:10 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 28 January 2019

Richard Smith

Family arts and crafts

Family arts and crafts

Archant

Norfolk Makers Festival sees The Forum transformed for sixteen days of inspiring exhibitions, creative activities, workshops, demonstrations, talks and crafty conversation.

Norfolk Makers's Festival at The Forum

Here’s a taster of what you can see and do at the event which runs from February 9 to 16.

1. Make your own cute pet by mastering the Japanese art of Amigurumi

February 11, 6pm to 8.30pm, £15

Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures. Join mixed media artist, Tricia Frances, for this fun and creative workshop. Knowledge of basic crochet useful. All materials provided.

2. Meet the Alpacas and sheep

February 16, 10am to 3pm

Norfolk Makers’ Festival wouldn’t be the same without a visit from the residents of Burnt Fen Alpacas, near Horning.

Get up close with these curious creatures to find out how they are looked after and what can be made with their fleece.

Norfolk Makers' FestivalNorfolk Makers' Festival

You can also see sheep from the Rare Breeds Survival Trust being shorn on February 9.

3. Re-live Great Yarmouth’s past with a knitted homage to its historic seafront

A treat for fans of extreme knitting is a 14ft long knitted homage to Great Yarmouth’s historic seafront created by Margaret Seaman.

Re-creating the resorts 1970s heyday visitors will be able to recognise well known landmarks including both piers.

The display will be on public view throughout the Norfolk Makers’ Festival raising funds for the Louise Hamilton Trust.

4. Try a Yoga taster session

February 9-11, 14-17 and 22-23, various times, £4.50 per session

The benefits of making are well documented.

Norfolk Makers' FestivalNorfolk Makers' Festival

Losing yourself in the creative process is great for mental and physical wellbeing. So is yoga.

Enjoy a taster session with various local yoga practitioners organised by YogaClicks in The Forum’s Gallery.

5. Petal & Purl display

Visitors were wowed by the life-size knitted queen on show at Makers’ Month last year and the Petal and Purl craft group will again be bringing a stunning display to preview for their forthcoming knitting extravaganza in the summer.

6. Pop along to a Festival Fringe event

For those who can’t get to the Festival at The Forum, here are a few other crafty options around the county during the Festival fortnight.

Events include:

Norfolk Makers' FestivalNorfolk Makers' Festival

• Craft, knit and stitch at Dereham Library

• Felting with Alpaca – Horning

• Say it with stitch – Great Yarmouth Library

• Puppets and pom poms – King’s Lynn Library

7. Book a workshop

As well as the daily free activities the festival has specialist workshops where you can practice and learn new skills with expert makers.

These are tailored to various abilities and range from bead making to illustration, and Tunisian crochet to paper architecture.

8. Discover forgotten skills

February 17, 10am to 4pm

Watch a blacksmith in action outside The Forum as the team from the Treehouse Festival demonstrate some traditional and forgotten skills.

The Treehouse Festival is a summer event, held near Mattishall in Norfolk, which celebrates traditional crafts and ancient skills, along with ecologically friendly living.

9. Have a go crafting and making as a family

Norfolk Makers Festival is family friendly and there’s plenty of fun to be had crafting and making as a family!

The festival programme changes every day and the full programme of what’s on can be found here.

