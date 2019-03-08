Norfolk dancer stars in Swan Lake at Norwich Theatre Royal

Swan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan Persson

A key driver for Sir Matthew Bourne in forming his New Adventures company was the chance to develop and nurture the next generation of artists and audiences.

Taverham dancer Alex Sturman stars in Swan Lake

Since 2008, New Adventures has delivered engaging and ambitious projects for people of all ages and abilities, such as 2019’s Romeo and Juliet which features the next generation of young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19.

Alex Sturman, from Taverham, stars in Swan Lake at Norwich Theatre Royal this week and took his first steps at a local dance school.

Mr Sturman began his career as a youngster in classes with the Michala Jane School of Dance based in Norwich and Brooke and Stagecoach Norwich.

Alex plays the Nobleman and is part of the ensemble and he recently appeared as a dancer in Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Swan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan Persson

He first danced with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures in the Edward Scissorhands UK tour, which visited Norwich in February 2015.

Mr Sturman said: “Growing up in Norwich had its difficulties.

“Back then dance was still in the stereotypical bracket of ‘if you’re a boy and dance, you’re gay’ which is obviously not true.

“So personally, having that battle at school was very hard at times, but in the long run only makes you a stronger character.

“My parents supported me no matter what, and for that I can’t thank them enough.

“You have to dream big, believe in yourself, work harder than anyone else and stay humble.

“Even if it’s to be in a Disney film with Mary Poppins or wanting to be that Swan on TV, keep dreaming because one day it’ll come true like it did for me.”

The show also has another local link as fellow dancer Jack William Parry grew up in Stowmarket and first performed with the Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts.

He became involved with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures as part of an outreach programme with DanceEast CAT (Centre for Advanced Training) in Ipswich.

