Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norfolk dancer stars in Swan Lake at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:39 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 03 April 2019

Swan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan Persson

Swan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan Persson

Johan Persson

A key driver for Sir Matthew Bourne in forming his New Adventures company was the chance to develop and nurture the next generation of artists and audiences.

Taverham dancer Alex Sturman stars in Swan LakeTaverham dancer Alex Sturman stars in Swan Lake

Since 2008, New Adventures has delivered engaging and ambitious projects for people of all ages and abilities, such as 2019’s Romeo and Juliet which features the next generation of young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19.

Alex Sturman, from Taverham, stars in Swan Lake at Norwich Theatre Royal this week and took his first steps at a local dance school.

Mr Sturman began his career as a youngster in classes with the Michala Jane School of Dance based in Norwich and Brooke and Stagecoach Norwich.

Alex plays the Nobleman and is part of the ensemble and he recently appeared as a dancer in Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Swan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan PerssonSwan Lake ensemble Credit: Johan Persson

He first danced with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures in the Edward Scissorhands UK tour, which visited Norwich in February 2015.

Mr Sturman said: “Growing up in Norwich had its difficulties.

“Back then dance was still in the stereotypical bracket of ‘if you’re a boy and dance, you’re gay’ which is obviously not true.

“So personally, having that battle at school was very hard at times, but in the long run only makes you a stronger character.

“My parents supported me no matter what, and for that I can’t thank them enough.

“You have to dream big, believe in yourself, work harder than anyone else and stay humble.

“Even if it’s to be in a Disney film with Mary Poppins or wanting to be that Swan on TV, keep dreaming because one day it’ll come true like it did for me.”

The show also has another local link as fellow dancer Jack William Parry grew up in Stowmarket and first performed with the Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts.

He became involved with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures as part of an outreach programme with DanceEast CAT (Centre for Advanced Training) in Ipswich.

You can purchase tickets for Swan Lake at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Related articles

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The 11 most searched Google terms about Norwich over the last five years

Four of the things that people in Norwich searched most for. Photos, from left to right clockwise: SJM Concerts, Submitted, Hawk and Owl Trust and Antony Kelly

Top British band open doors of London studio to Norwich students

Pupils from Norwich School had a tour of Coldplay's studio and HQ in London and a workshop with the band's drummer, Will Champion. Picture: Norwich School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists