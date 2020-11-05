Search

Advanced search

Video

Popular Christmas market cancelled with ‘heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 12:53 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 05 November 2020

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which was set to move from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground this year, has been cancelled. Pictured is Suze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the 2019 event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which was set to move from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground this year, has been cancelled. Pictured is Suze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the 2019 event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which supports local small businesses and producers, has been cancelled due to the latest lockdown restrictions.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event was set to return for its third year on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5 and had moved from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground so there was more space for social distancing.

It is organised by The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), also behind the Royal Norfolk Show, which posted a statement on Facebook announcing the cancellation.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision that we are unable to go ahead with this year’s Norfolk Christmas Fayre at the Norfolk Showground.

READ MORE: Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown

“Due to the recent announcements, conditions are not suitable to ensure the safety of everyone involved and achieve the thriving festive experience we would hope that the event would be.”

While the event was due to start two days after the second lockdown is set to end on December 2, the RNAA felt it was safer to cancel and full refunds will be issued soon to ticket-holders and traders.

It continued: “We would encourage everyone to seek out small and local businesses for their Christmas shopping.”

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show, also due to take place at the Showground, was also cancelled earlier this week as it was scheduled for November 13 to 15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus

The Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Manager Christian Hodgkinson.Photo: Steve Adams

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Number of coronavirus cases drops in Norwich, latest figures reveal

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus

The Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Manager Christian Hodgkinson.Photo: Steve Adams

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Number of coronavirus cases drops in Norwich, latest figures reveal

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mother pushing twins in buggy injured by pallets falling from lorry

The area of Longwater Lane in Costessey where a lorry shed its load of wooden pallets on November 4. Picture: Google

Which shops are allowed to open during lockdown?

The government has published a list of the essential shops open during lockdown. Pictured - Watton High street. Pictures: ARCHANT

Tettey still a key figure in City’s Championship fightback

Alex Tettey has had a watching brief in Norwich City's early Championship tussles Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

OPINION: Spare a thought for dog and cat owners when letting off fireworks

Pets hate fireworks, says Kahn Johnson, so spare a thought for them when letting off fireworks tonight

Van crashes into four vehicles outside pub

A general image of Eaton Street, Eaton, where a van crashed into four vehicles on November 4, 2020. Picture: Google