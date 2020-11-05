Video

Popular Christmas market cancelled with ‘heavy heart’

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which was set to move from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground this year, has been cancelled. Pictured is Suze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the 2019 event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, which supports local small businesses and producers, has been cancelled due to the latest lockdown restrictions.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event was set to return for its third year on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5 and had moved from Norwich Cathedral to the Norfolk Showground so there was more space for social distancing.

It is organised by The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), also behind the Royal Norfolk Show, which posted a statement on Facebook announcing the cancellation.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision that we are unable to go ahead with this year’s Norfolk Christmas Fayre at the Norfolk Showground.

“Due to the recent announcements, conditions are not suitable to ensure the safety of everyone involved and achieve the thriving festive experience we would hope that the event would be.”

While the event was due to start two days after the second lockdown is set to end on December 2, the RNAA felt it was safer to cancel and full refunds will be issued soon to ticket-holders and traders.

It continued: “We would encourage everyone to seek out small and local businesses for their Christmas shopping.”

The Norfolk Festive Gift Show, also due to take place at the Showground, was also cancelled earlier this week as it was scheduled for November 13 to 15.