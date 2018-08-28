Video

Everything you need to know ahead of Norfolk’s charity dog walk

Nicola Drew from Wagtails with some of the dogs she cares for. Wagtails is a Norwich-based dog walking and pet care company. Nicola hopes to be there on the day with her two dogs. Credit: www.meandmypets.com Archant

A charity dog walk is set to get tails wagging this November and there will even be prizes up for grabs.

The event is taking place at Whitlingham Country Park on Sunday, November 11 and is organised by Me & My Pets online store.

What can I expect?

The event will run from 12pm to 4pm with the meeting spot just behind the Visitors’ Centre on the green.

The Me & My Pets November Dog Walk is held in aid of the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch and promises to be a great day out for all the family.

Whitlingham Lake during summer 2018 Credit: www.meandmypets.com Whitlingham Lake during summer 2018 Credit: www.meandmypets.com

It’s free to join in the fun and there will be giveaways as well as a charity raffle.

Every dog walker who comes along to the November Walk will instantly receive one free entry.

The first 25 walkers to arrive will also receive a goody bag which will be packed full of gifts as well as doggy treats from other local pet companies including Nature’s Menu.

There will also be Instagram-famous dogs in attendance and a photographer looking out for the next Me & My Pets top dog model who will show off dog leads and collars on the website.

Brooklyn the Boxer will be attending on the day Credit: www.meandmypets.com Brooklyn the Boxer will be attending on the day Credit: www.meandmypets.com

What shall I bring?

Dog lead - Not only because this is one of the rules at Whitlingham Lake, but it’s also the safer option for when you’re heading out with a large group of dogs.

Treats – these are great for helping you to reward your dog’s good behaviour as well as give your dog something tasty on the day to keep them going.

Poo bags – please don’t forget to pick up after your pup when they’ve done their business! There are lots of bins dotted around the lake.

Spare change – to help chosen charity RSPCA East Norfolk Branch.

How much does parking cost?

Parking charges are 60p per 30 minutes, 60p for each further 30 minutes up to four and a half hours (£5.40), £6 all day.