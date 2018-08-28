Norfolk choir to relaunch singing workshop

The Norfolk Camerata will be hosting a Come and Sing day in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library Archant

A Norfolk choir will be relaunching a singing workshop complete with rehearsals, a trip to the pub and a concert finale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Camerata - formerly North Norfolk Chorale - will be hosting a Come and Sing Day at the 18th-century Octagon Chapel, Norwich, on Saturday, February 23.

The focus of the day will be Vivaldi’s Gloria and Zadok the Priest, with the latter being well known for its performance at every British coronation since George II.

Guest conductor Martin Budgett will lead a workshop on the music in the morning, and the afternoon session will involve rehearsals for the evening concert at 6pm led by musical director Jonathan Dodd.

At lunchtime there will be time to enjoy the many pubs, cafes and restaurants close to the chapel, or participants can bring their own refreshments to enjoy in the chapel’s meeting room.

For more information visit www.norfolkcamerata.co.uk or call 01692 405591.