Local rock band The Dreaming Void release brand new EP

Norfolk-based synth-pop rock band The Dreaming Void. Picture: Supplied by Amy Hart Supplied by Amy Hart

Norfolk-based synth-pop rock band The Dreaming Void have released their brand new EP.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dreaming Void's EP Deep Blue. Picture: Supplied by Amy Hart The Dreaming Void's EP Deep Blue. Picture: Supplied by Amy Hart

The two-track EP Deep Blue, which was released in April via Egress Records Ltd, has already received airplay on BBC Radio Norfolk and KLFM Radio.

Formed in 2017, The Dreaming Void is comprised of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Amy Hart, lead guitarist Mark Back, bass guitarist Shaun Crook, keyboard player Graham Spencer and drummer Darren Link.

This release combines their early 80s alternative rock and synth pop sound with influences drawn from the likes of The Pretenders, The Cure, Blondie and Gwen Stefani.

"The EP mixes two tracks that vary between upbeat synth pop on single Deep Blue and a lower key goth rock/folk horror style on single The Woods," tells Amy Hart.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted our first two tracks to highlight our diverse sound and influences and to set the tone for what is to be expected from The Dreaming Void."

Despite being relatively new to the scene, The Dreaming Void has spent the last few years really honing in on their sound before they hit the studio to record Deep Blue.

"We were clear that we didn't want to release any music until we felt the sound was ready so it's taken us two years from forming to get into the recording studio. We feel they've been two years well spent," The Dreaming Void explain.

"When we first set out to make music we all agreed that we loved early 80s alt-rock crossed with modern synth pop styles. These influences seem to have fed their way into our unique new-wave 80s sound crossed with the use of up-to-date programming techniques and sampling."

"We're aiming to record the next two tracks in September and without wanting to spoil anything, we're looking forward to showcasing the strong direction our sound is currently taking."

"You can expect throbbing bass riffs, highly stylized drumming, unearthly keyboard sounds and lyrics that have taken on poetic long form."

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram