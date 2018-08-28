All the winners from the Norfolk Arts Awards 2018

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. The winners all together. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

Norfolk’s cultural champions were celebrated in style on Friday night at a glittering ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

The Norfolk Arts Awards, which is organised by Stash Kirkbride and Peter Beck, is part of the Hostry Festival running until October 28 which is an autumn festival of art, theatre and music.

The event is now in its seventh year and the winners are decided by the Arts Awards Panel, made up by working professionals in the county, including Outstanding Achievement, Norfolk Icon and Lifetime Achievement.

The Eastern Daily Press People’s Choice Awards winners are the only ones decided by the public and are for the best individual, small organisation and large organisation.

These are all the nominees and winners from the Norfolk Arts Awards

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Business and the Arts Award, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors

Nominees: KATE ROMA, Station Coordinator & Broadcaster for Future Radio

MICHAEL ROONEY for his fundraising for the Vauxhall Centre, the Hamlet Centre, Break Charity and GoGoHares

WINNER: KATE ROMA

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Theatre Award, sponsored by the Thursford Christmas Spectacular

PETER BUTLER, for his work at the Norwich Puppet theatre spanning over 30 years

ELIZABETH & JOHN STOKES for their work in theatres across Norfolk, in prisons, in schools and at UEA.

WINNER: ELIZABETH AND JOHN STOKES

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Visual Arts Awards, sponsored by Norwich University of the Arts

FIONA ROBERTS, for her work in fine art in Norfolk for over 25 years, delivering a number of projects and events to the region during this time.

REBECCA TOUGH & HANNELORE SMITH: Artpocket, together they have developed a broad and varied offer of education programs from their studios.

WINNER: FIONA ROBERTS

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Jarrold New Writing Award, sponsored by the John Jarrold Trust

NOIRWICH CRIME WRITING FESTIVAL, a partnership between the University of East Anglia & the National Centre for Writing.

SARAH PERRY Norfolk based author for her new book Melmoth,

WINNER: SARAH PERRY

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

MUSIC AWARD, sponsored by Ashwood Music

ELIZABETH WATTS, former Chorister of Norwich Cathedral who is one of Britain’s leading sopranos.

THE VAGABAND, who’ve released their third album this year to national critical acclaim.

WINNER: THE VAGABAND

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Broadcast and Media Awards, sponsored by the University of East Anglia

DAVID WHITELEY, for his documentary The Galaxy Britain Built, made with Matt Wildash

WALLY WEBB, BBC Radio Norfolk, for his service to local Radio in the county since 1980

WINNER: WALLY WEB

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Dr Frank Bates Dance and Musical Theatre Award - Dr Frank Bates became organist at Norwich Cathedral in 1886 and served for over 40 years before his retirement in 1928.

THE CROMER PIER SUMMER SHOW - for its unique example of timeless entertainment, of comedy, song, dance and variety

THE BLAKENEY PLAYERS - formed in 1956. Their shows are a mixture of comedy, live music and dance.

WINNER: THE CROMER PIER SUMMER SHOW

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Diversity Award, sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre

JAMES McDERMOTT - for his playwriting, adaptations, and teaching across Norfolk

ROSIE ARNOLD, for her work in diversity and development, and for delivery of Norwich’s first Women of the World Festival

WINNER: ROSIE ARNOLD

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Education and Community Award, sponsored by Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Playhouse

GUY MARTIN for his work in media education and film for almost 30 years and for his work in education at Cinema City.

ELLI CHAPMAN, champion of young people in Norfolk and founder of the award winning Culture Works East.

Before we find out who the winner is, let’s take a look at the films….”

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

WINNER: GUY MARTIN

Peter Barrow Bursary Award for Best Newcomer

ALICE FORDER, student of City College Norwich

LUCY JACKSON, student on the Theatre Royal Junior Arts Course

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

FREYA WINDSOR, student of City College Norwich

WINNER: LUCY JACKSON

Norfolk Icon Award, sponsored by City College Norwich

This award was created to celebrate an individual or organisation that has reached national prominence with their work and helped promote our county to a wider audience.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Fiona Ryder, on behalf of City College Norwich, said: “This year’s recipient of the Norfolk Icon Award sponsored by City College Norwich is someone whose standing and reputation amongst his contemporaries is enviable beyond measure. His works have been exhibited all over the UK and all over the world, a number of them are on permanent display at the country’s leading exhibition centres of excellence.

WINNER: COLIN SELF

EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Each year the general public are asked by the EDP to nominate their favourite artists, arts organisations, venues or projects.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

Nine nominees are then shortlisted by the Arts Awards Panel and the EDP in each of the categories of individual artist, best small organisation or project and best large organisation or project. The public then vote for their favourite on each of those lists.

1. Best Individual or Act

ANNA MUDEKA

Anna is a musician and dancer, specialising in music from Sub-Saharan Africa. She teaches and performs across the county,and all over the world. She runs the Southborough Festival of World Music and has founded the The Mudeka Foundation, funding education for orphans in her native Zimbabwe. She is currently working on Kure Kure a new theatrical and multi-media show.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Awards(l to r) Graham Tuttle, Paul Barnes, Dick Palmer, Emma Knights, Mark Hazell, Belona Greenwood and Michael Rooney. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Awards(l to r) Graham Tuttle, Paul Barnes, Dick Palmer, Emma Knights, Mark Hazell, Belona Greenwood and Michael Rooney. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

TIM LANE

This year he co-wrote At The Turning Of The Tide for Crude Apache and An Honest Gentlemen for Stuff Of Dreams. He also leads and plays guitar with The Punch House Band. He regularly uses Norfolk stories and characters in his work.

CAT CHAPMAN

Cat is founder and Artistic Director of the all–male youth Legacy Dance Company UK. She is an ex professional performer and qualified dance teacher and is dedicated to providing quality dance and theatre training to young people in East Anglia.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

WINNER: CAT CHAPMAN

2. Best Small Organisation or Project Award

THE DEREHAM BLUES FESTIVAL

Gaining a reputation nationally for high quality blues music. This festival would not be thriving and bringing new trade to Dereham without the dedication and drive of founders Doreen and Stewart Aitken.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Jack and Christine Jay with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Peter Jay. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Jack and Christine Jay with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Peter Jay. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

TIN HOUSE

Norwich based community and participatory arts organisation Tin House, experts in transforming ideas and imagination into practical, creative reality. Ali Mackenzie designed, sculptured and, with a dedicated Tin House team, built the five stunning elephant puppets that entranced and enthralled thousands of people at this year’s Lord Mayor’s celebrations, organised and run by Norwich City Council.

SHERINGHAM LITTLE THEATRE

Drama, music, live screenings, cinema and café combine to make this a vibrant arts venue in the heart of Sheringham. It combines traditional theatre, summer drama season, panto, amateur stage shows, and a strong youth section.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

WINNER: SHERINGHAM LITTLE THEATRE

3. Best Large Organisation or Project

CROMER SEASIDE SPECIAL

This is a unique example of timeless, high quality, seaside entertainment for all the family. A mix of song, dance, and comedy.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

GOGOHARES 2018

The city’s sculpture trail organised by Norfolk children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art. This is the third GoGo trail and 2018 celebrating 50 years of the charity, it is made up of 50 sculptures in Norwich, 18 around Norfolk and 164 Leverets created by the learning programme, GoGoCreate.

NORFOLK AND NORWICH FESTIVAL

This flagship arts festival for the East of England has an annual program spanning music, theatre, literature, visual arts, circus, dance, and free outdoor events. Each May the festival transforms the city streets and offers unparalleled opportunities to see artists from around the world, delivered direct to our doorstep, all of which goes to make Norfolk such a wonderful place to live.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

WINNER: GOGOHARES 2018

Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award, in association with Norwich High School for Girls

The Outstanding Contribution to The Arts Award, in association with Norwich High School For Girls is presented to anyone who has made a significant impact on our cultural landscape, either during the last 12 months, or indeed over a longer period of time.

WINNERS

Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. EDP People's Choice Awards winners, GoGoHares team(back row), Cat Chapman and Sheringham Little Theatre(front). Photo: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Arts Awards 2018 at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. EDP People's Choice Awards winners, GoGoHares team(back row), Cat Chapman and Sheringham Little Theatre(front). Photo: Simon Finlay Photography.

DICK PALMER, Chief Executive of The Ten Group 2012 -2017

EMMA KNIGHTS Arts Correspondent Eastern Daily Press 2010 – 2018

GRAHAM TUTTLE, CEO Norfolk Community Foundation 2009 – 2017

PAUL BARNES, Presenter of The Late Paul Barnes jazz program on BBC Radio Norfolk 2009 - 2018

BELONA GREENWOOD, founder of Words & Women project 2011 – 2018

MARK HAZELL Marketing Director Norwich Theatre Royal 2009 – 2018

MICHAEL ROONEY for his fundraising work with at the Vauxhall Centre, the Hamlet Centre and Break Charity!

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Norse Group and Norwich City Council.

This award goes to an individual or organisation that has given so much to their art form, in support of other artists, reaching numerous audiences and participants, providing something exceptional for their local community, over a long period of time.

Martin Scheimerer, Lord Mayor of Norwich on behalf of sponsors Norse, said: “Famous in his own right in the 1960s for his band, who enjoyed chart success, touring with some of the most famous names in the business including the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, he and his wife and family then fell in love with Great Yarmouth and have ever since been the owners of the only surviving total circus buildings in the country.

“And it is so fitting that in this special 250 year of Circus the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome is at the very heart of the celebrations, with artists from all over the globe coming to see and take part in all that is on offer, thanks entirely to this brilliantly charismatic man.”

WINNER: PETER JAY OF THE GREAT YARMOUTH HIPPODROME CIRCUS

Stash Kirkbride, co-founder of the Hostry Festival, said: “It’s very satisfying to see the cross section of the community being nominated for arts awards this year and we are very grateful to the arts panel for all their support in helping to choose who is nominated as well as the readers of the Eastern Daily Press for their contribution to our People’s Choice Awards.

“The crowning glory of the event on Friday night were the outstanding achievement, Norfolk icon and lifetime achievement awards and the recipients of which were so deserving of their community’s recognition

Lastly, 2019 already begins with your chance to get in touch with us early to let us know any thoughts you have on next year’s nominees on info@hostryfestival.org”

Four annual events make up the core of the Hostry Festival at Norwich Cathedral: the Norfolk Arts Awards, Total Ensemble Theatre Company, Paint Out Norwich and festival Central Production Boy In The Lighthouse.

Boy In The Lighthouse has been devised over seven months, working with people with additional needs and life challenges as well as those with little or no performance experience.

To purchase tickets to any of the events running until October 28 visit the Hostry Festival website.