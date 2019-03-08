Search

‘It’s an amazingly awesome nerdy night’ - No Such Thing As A Fish podcast comes to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:31 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 19 March 2019

James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynsk and Dan Schreibe from No Such Thing As A Fish. Picture: No Such Thing As A Fish

James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynsk and Dan Schreibe from No Such Thing As A Fish. Picture: No Such Thing As A Fish

Archant

The world famous No Such Thing As A Fish podcast will be coming to Norwich on Friday, March 22, at Norwich Theatre Royal.

But what can the audience expect from hosts Dan Schreibe, Andrew Hunter Murray, James Harkin and Anna Ptaszynski as they take their show to the stage?

Mr Hunter Murray has worked at QI for 11 years and back in March 2014 he joined with his fellow Elves to create the No Such Thing As A Fish podcast.

Proving to be a massive hit with millions of listeners across the globe, the show is currently on tour around the UK.

He said: “The second half of every show is a podcast recording so everyone will know what that is.

Dan Schreibe, Andrew Hunter Murray, James Harkin and Anna Ptaszynski from No Such Thing As A Fish. Picture: No Such Thing As A FishDan Schreibe, Andrew Hunter Murray, James Harkin and Anna Ptaszynski from No Such Thing As A Fish. Picture: No Such Thing As A Fish

“But the first half is full of all of us doing bits of comedy, factual pieces and making fun of each other.

“It’s the kind of behind the scenes things that we usually do on a recording on a No Such Thing As A Fish podcast.

“The first half is a loose script that frequently gets thrown away when we think of something to talk about.

“We always want to have something more polished than the podcast. By the time the evening comes it is completely fresh conversation.”

The podcast, which lasts about 40 minutes, consists of weird and wonderful facts that the presenters, who also write the questions for BBC Two’s QI, discover.

The comedians then give each other the headline of their facts before doing their own research.

Mr Murray added: “We love recording the podcast in the office but there is something really exciting about recording it in front of a thousand like-minded people who frequently know more about the subjects than we do.

“We quite often discover, whether we’re talking about seaweed, lions or Timbuktu, that they’ll be an expert in the audience who will correct us.

“It’s an amazingly awesome nerdy night.”

Mr Murray teased a couple of interesting facts he found about Norwich.

He said: “We normally try and find extra facts so there will be Norwich exclusives and we ask the audience to submit their own facts.

“I quite like that Norwich was the last place in Britain that regularly ate swan.”

For more information go to www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

