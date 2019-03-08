Search

Nish Kumar’s It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves review: A set packed with witty remarks that for an hour and a half allowed us to laugh at our current state of affairs

PUBLISHED: 12:22 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 22 March 2019

Comedian Nish Kumar. Photo: Idil Sukan

Comedian Nish Kumar. Photo: Idil Sukan

Idil Sukan

Critically acclaimed comedian Nish Kumar brought his It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves tour to an almost sold out Norwich Theatre Royal last night.

The night began with support act Rosie Jones, a comedian from Bridlington who has written for panel shows like Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Jones has ataxic cerebral palsy, is gay and northern - three themes that run consistently throughout her material.

Fearlessly treading where most comedians wouldn’t dare, she pokes fun at the politically correct attitudes of the audience creating humour by inducing guilt and embarrassment from the crowd.

At one point she even managed to persuade the audience to shout the word ‘spastic’ at her which she then followed with “It’s like you’ve never shouted that word at a disabled person”.

Jones told comedic stories of how show stood up to bullies and how she came out to her parents which had the entire audience in fits of laughter.

She’s a refreshing, talented and down-right-hilarious comedian who absolutely proves that one, female comedians are just as enjoyable as male comedians and two, no situation can get in the way of doing what you love.

After a short interval, Nish Kumar arrived on stage to perform an hour and a half’s worth of material.

He spoke about a whole range of topics from Brexit and Donald Trump to his comic idols (although not quite so much anymore!) and the continuing stereotyping of minority groups in news reports.

Kumar consistently admits to being baffled by the state of our country. He also believes that we are in fact in a worse situation than America who he said kindly took the fall with us by electing Donald Trump as president so that we were no longer the country who’d made the biggest mistake.

His entire script is packed with witty remarks that for an hour and a half allowed us to laugh at our current state of affairs - whether that was from complete and utter despair I’ll never know.

Whether he was speaking about the troubles he faces when going to airports, the problems with dial up internet, male feminism or his family’s integration into British society, he always managed to spin it so that what could have been a very heavy show was extremely light and enjoyable.

Despite joking that he only gets the jobs that Romesh Ranganathan turns down, Nish Kumar is a fantastic comedian in his own right and puts on a fantastic show.

