Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley Archant

From a toy fair to Winter Wonderland, there are plenty of events taking place to get in you in the festive mood.

Dinosaur Trail at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Laura Francis Dinosaur Trail at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Laura Francis

What: Norfolk Christmas Fayre

Where: Norwich Cathedral, NR1 4DH

When: December 1, 10am to 6pm

Cost: Free

Everyone is invited to enjoy a free celebration of Christmas in Norfolk as the first ever Norfolk Christmas Fayre opens in the heart of Norwich.

Come and sample Christmas produce from around the county in the festive atmosphere of the Cathedral Cloisters.

The Cathedral Close will also be lit up and there will be entertainment including carol singers and vintage fairground rides.

Dick York and The Originals Credit: Dick York Dick York and The Originals Credit: Dick York

What: Art Fair East

Where: St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich

When: November 30 to December 2, 10.30am to 5.30pm on November 30, 10.30am to 6pm on December 1 and 10.30am to 5pm on December 2

Cost: £3.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanied under 14s go free

Art Fair East returns to St Andrew’s Hall this week and will feature work from over 200 artists from Norfolk to Dubai.

The event was founded in 2015 by artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling and provides the perfect opportunity to pick up original artwork in the lead up to Christmas, with both affordable art and investment pieces in the show ranging from £40 to £25,000.

The major exhibition is one of the largest in the East of England and many of the artists and experts will be there in person for visitors to learn more about the creative process.

What: Deepdale Christmas Market

Graham Lain exhibition Graham Lain exhibition

Where: Dalegate Market Site, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB

When: November 30 to December 2, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

There is something for every budget as over 120 local artisans and producers gather for one of East Anglia’s best seasonal markets.

Make sure to arrive on an empty stomach as there will be plenty of food and drink this year including sloe gin, pizzas, pies, crepes, wine and duck wraps.

There is free entry and parking, in the farm yard and stubble field, at the event which takes place in large marquees around the Dalegate Market site, in the barn of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping and amongst the pews in St Mary’s Church.

What: Diva Music Festival

Where: Vauxhall Holiday Park, Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1TB

KT Tunstall Credit: supplied by DIVA Music Festival KT Tunstall Credit: supplied by DIVA Music Festival

When: November 30 to December 2

Cost: Various prices, check the website

The ground-breaking DIVA Music Festival is a LGBT+ women’s takeover, where festival-goers can expect a whole host of live, female-fronted music, fun, entertainment and community, all within a friendly, safe and inclusive centred environment.

Attendees can expect an all-star line-up including – KT Tunstall, Gabrielle, Heather Peace, Charlotte Carpenter, Caitlyn Scarlet, Lots Holloway, Sarah Walk, Emily Burns, Toya Delazy, Kimberly Anne, Hannah Trigwell, Grace Petrie, Horse McDonald, Lucy Whittaker, Fuzzy Jones, The Coaltown Daisies, Susie Blue, Red Sky July, Mary Spender, Miri, Hayley Chillcott, Jess Kemp, Kal Lavelle.

What: Norwich Vintage and Modern Toy Fair

Where: Hellesdon Community Centre, Middletons Lane, Norwich, NR6 5SR

When: December 2 from 9.30am

Cost: Early bird 9.30am: adults £5/under 16s £1, 10.30am normal entry: £2/free, from 12pm everyone is free

The Norwich Vintage and Modern Toy Fair is returning for its 12th show.

Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt

There will be over 30 different sellers offering toys from the 1970s to the present including Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, Dinky, Transformers, comics, video games and more.

There is also a tombola, refeshments and homemade cakes.

What: Movember Party

Where: Bar and Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1LG

When: November 29, 7pm to 9pm

Cost: Free

Bar and Beyond are teaming up with Attic Barbers on Upper King Street and giving charity beard and moustache maintenance.

They will also be doing a charity leg waxing and for every £5 donated they will wax one strip,

During this time we will be on 50 per cent off all drinks with happy hour running from 5pm to 10pm.

After 10pm there will be a student club night with inflatable moustaches and moustache giveaways.

What: Graham Lain exhibition

Where: Spooner Row Church, Station Rd, Spooner Row, Wymondham, NR18 9AH

When: November 30 to December 2, 12pm to 5pm Friday/10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Norfolk artist, Graham Lain, a member of the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art, is holding his first solo exhibition for more than ten years.

Graham, who turned 80 this year, spent his working life as an architectural technician and his eye for perspective and accuracy is reflected in the detailed, but fluid, watercolours he creates.

Much of Graham’s watercolour work concentrates on the Norfolk countryside, where he lives, but travels further afield have provided inspiration for paintings too.

What: Dick York and The Originals

Where: The Reindeer, Norwich, NR2 4AY/ Workers Club King’s Lynn, PE30 5EB

When: November 29/November 30

Cost: Free

Dick York is a musician who has played gigs across Europe and South America.

He lives a quiet life in Topcroft, Norfolk, and keeps all the madness overseas.

He is on tour in Argentina in November with Cryssis and with The Originals in December all over Germany and is also doing two dates in his home county.

Vom Ritchie, the drummer for Cryssis and sometimes The Originals, is also the drummer with Die Toten Hosen who are one of the biggest rock bands in Germany.

What: Winter Wonderland

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: From December 1

Cost: Normal admission prices, with an additional £6.95 to visit Santa including a special gift

Families can expect a pre-historic Christmas this December as a dinosaur-themed winter wonderland arrives at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

Bringing more festive cheer than ever before, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has invited local theatre groups to perform carols every Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Snow will fall from the Dinomite Indoor Play Area treating visitors to a guaranteed white Christmas.

Every weekend throughout December, Santa’s little helpers and a few dinosaurs can step into the magical world of Narnia through C.S. Lewis’s enchanted wardrobe into the Lost Maze, at the family-friendly theme park.

Families will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, as well as take part in Christmas crafts in the Secret Animal Garden where children can make a wooden decoration to take home or leave for the man himself.

Dippy’s Disco Dancing will also be in the Dinomite Indoor Play Area where Dippy will be moving and dancing to Christmas songs.