Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

From a Strictly star to a Shakespeare play with a twist, there is plenty to keep all the family busy over the next seven days in Norfolk.

What: Immersive Cinema Experience

Where: Gorleston Library, NR31 6QU

When: November 22, 2.30pm

Cost: £7.50

Minima are a classical music band who specialise in performing live scores to some of the great silent film masterpieces, giving them a gripping 21st Century interpretation. At this unique event they will accompany silent film Phantom of the Opera, released in 1925, with a thrilling score. Book in advance on 01493 661662. There will be another performance at the Southwold Arts Centre on November 23 at 7.30pm.

What: Maids Head Hotel Birthday Party

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich NR3 1LB

When: November 22, 7.30pm

Cost: £35

The Maids Head Hotel is staging a special dinner party hosted by ‘John Paston’ to mark the first mention of the the hotel’s name in a Paston letter dated November 22, 1472. The evening will feature a three course dinner in the historic Oak Room, with medieval music from Hexachordia, readings from Paston Letters and contemporary poetry inspired by the Paston story. John Paston will also cut a special birthday cake.

What: Anton Du Beck book signing

Where: Jarrold Department Store, Norwich NR2 1JF

When: November 27, 3pm to 5pm

Cost: £21pp including a copy of the book

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke is waltzing his way into the city to launch his debut novel.

Anton has been on the hit BBC One show since it started in 2004 but has had plenty of time on his hands this year after being booted out first with Susannah Constantine.

Thankfully, Strictly fans will get to see a bit more of Anton this autumn as he is coming to Jarrold department store in London Street for a book signing of debut novel One Enchanted Evening.

Attendees get a copy of the book with their tickets, which they can get signed, and will enjoy a pot of tea and scones.

What: Shakespeare meets Steam Punk

Where: Open Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: November 21 to 22, 7.30pm (doors at 7pm)

Cost: £10 adults, £8 under 18s

While a feuding Fairy King and Queen are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom, Quince and their friends who are rehearsing a play for the Duke’s wedding. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on-hand to ensure that the course of true love is anything but smooth, and games of fantasy, love and dreams ensue.

Echo Youth Theatre present an abridged version of this Shakespearean comedy that retains the language, magic and humour of the original and is suitable for all ages.

What: Big Norwich Style Swap

Where: The Open Club, 28 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 2DS

When: November 22, 7pm to 10pm

Cost: £12.50 per person including a glass of prosecco

New-U is a unique no cash shop in Castle mall where customers can swap or borrow clothes and accessories by bringing in up to 10 good quality/new items to swap for vouchers to spend on any item in the store. At the event, there will be catwalks and upcycling as well as brand new and pre-loved clothes. A colour styling catwalk will show you how to clash prints and colours together for autumn. All proceeds go towards supporting young people get into work.

What: City Jazz and Blues

Where: The White Horse, Trowse, NR14 8ST

When: November 27, 7.45pm until 10.30pm

Cost: £3.50 on the door

Jazz musician Chris Simmons is running a new monthly Tuesday jazz session at The White Horse pub. Musicians and singers are welcome to join in. Resident band SIMBIOSIS will be providing the music which will be a mix of Jazz Be-Bop, Latin, Swing, Ballads and Blues. There will also be hot food, a bar and raffle. SIMBIOSIS originated as a community project to encourage younger musicians and singers to work together in a live context. This quickly developed into a regular pool of working jazz musicians from all over the Norfolk and Suffolk region, each having their own distinctive style.

What: A World Apart Exhibition by David Dane

Where: The Boathouse, Ormesby Broad, Ormesby St. Michael, NR29 3LP

When: November 24 to December 2, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

David was first introduced to the Broads as a small child and it seemed like a whole new world to him. Much of Broadland at that time was relatively unspoilt. The Broads have changed a great deal but sometimes it still seems like another world. The paintings in this exhibition are tinged with nostalgia and many have more than a little air of mystery to them. David hopes his paintings with help you find a world apart.

What: Children’s Christmas Crafts

Where: Catfield Village Hall, The Street, NR29 5AA

When: November 24, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: Free

Children of all ages can come and make Christmas crafts in the drop-in workshop. There will be a pop-up cafe serving a range of coffees, hot chocolate and homemade cakes. There will also be stalls, selling gifts, toys and food, games and a bumper hamper raffle.

What: Christmas Crafts Day

Where: St Peter’s Jessop Road Church, Norwich, NR2 3QA

When: November 24, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Come and enjoy a free day making various Christmas decorations to get you in the festive mood and enjoy a light lunch.