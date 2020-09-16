No nightclubs? How freshers can make the most of student life in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 13:52 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 16 September 2020
The annual arrival of a fresh batch of students to the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) usually means pre-drinks in a small flat before venturing into Norwich city centre to dance on a sticky nightclub floor until 3am.
This month, freshers will need to have a rethink of how to get the most out of their first term at university whilst following the government guidelines for coronavirus.
What can you do with your brand-new university bubbles whilst studying in Norwich?
Depending what the desired vibe is for the evening, Norwich has a lot to offer for students.
Do you want to dress up and go for cocktails?
Truth
This bar on Prince of Wales Road is based on the first floor of Mantra nightclub. Now you can’t squeeze onto the dancefloor of the club, you can instead drink cocktails with dry ice which come in small black bath tubs.
There is a garden area for you to sit and sip in pods, which also have phone charging points.
You can take photos for your Instagram with the bath tub they have installed as well as a horse from a merry-go-round.
What about a bar that takes drinking games to a whole new level?
Boom Battle Bar
A bar that is completely different than anything you have probably seen before. This bar offers axe throwing, crazier golf, electric darts, beer pong and more.
There is no better way to get to know your new bubble than a classic competition of beer pong, a student favourite - but this time there are no plastic cups as the tables are all digital.
Do you want a chilled pint with the lads?
The Garden House
A classic local pub in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the popular student housing destination. The pub regularly shows football, has a pool table and, best of all, it has student-friendly prices for its pints.
Want to get every last opportunity to sit in a beer garden?
The Black Horse
This is a lovely pub on Earlham Road that is a short bus journey away from the campus. It has great beers and tasty food and the staff are incredibly friendly.
The pub has done up its beer garden with string lights and parasols.
And there are more many great beer gardens in Norwich. Here are just a few.
Norwich Playhouse
If you are a NUA student, this will be the first beer garden you will find yourself in.
Not only does the bar support the venue while it can’t hold performances, you can buy good-value drinks whilst sitting in its colourful garden.
The Mischief
Known for its Tequila Tuesdays and triples vodkas, The Mischief is well known amongst students in Norwich.
A small but cosy pub which is just a few minutes walk out from the centre of Norwich, it is held in the hearts of many students from years gone by.
Pear Tree Inn
This family-run pub is on Unthank Road and although it is on the smaller side it makes an incredibly friendly vibe. The drinks are not too dangerous on the bank balance and is in a central position between campus and town.
Wherever the night takes you, either a night in the flat or venturing into the town centre, this is a good place to start.
