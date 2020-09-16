No nightclubs? How freshers can make the most of student life in Norwich

How will you spend your freshers? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

The annual arrival of a fresh batch of students to the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) usually means pre-drinks in a small flat before venturing into Norwich city centre to dance on a sticky nightclub floor until 3am.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside Truth, the new bar in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Chris Harvey Inside Truth, the new bar in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Chris Harvey

This month, freshers will need to have a rethink of how to get the most out of their first term at university whilst following the government guidelines for coronavirus.

What can you do with your brand-new university bubbles whilst studying in Norwich?

Depending what the desired vibe is for the evening, Norwich has a lot to offer for students.

Do you want to dress up and go for cocktails?

Truth

This bar on Prince of Wales Road is based on the first floor of Mantra nightclub. Now you can’t squeeze onto the dancefloor of the club, you can instead drink cocktails with dry ice which come in small black bath tubs.

The crazier golf course at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The crazier golf course at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There is a garden area for you to sit and sip in pods, which also have phone charging points.

You can take photos for your Instagram with the bath tub they have installed as well as a horse from a merry-go-round.

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What about a bar that takes drinking games to a whole new level?

Boom Battle Bar

A bar that is completely different than anything you have probably seen before. This bar offers axe throwing, crazier golf, electric darts, beer pong and more.

There is no better way to get to know your new bubble than a classic competition of beer pong, a student favourite - but this time there are no plastic cups as the tables are all digital.

Do you want a chilled pint with the lads?

The Garden House

Norwich Playhouse bar Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Emma Lee For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434 Norwich Playhouse bar Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Emma Lee For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A classic local pub in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the popular student housing destination. The pub regularly shows football, has a pool table and, best of all, it has student-friendly prices for its pints.

Want to get every last opportunity to sit in a beer garden?

The Black Horse

This is a lovely pub on Earlham Road that is a short bus journey away from the campus. It has great beers and tasty food and the staff are incredibly friendly.

The pub has done up its beer garden with string lights and parasols.

And there are more many great beer gardens in Norwich. Here are just a few.

Evening News pub of the week the Mischief pub on Fye Bridge Street, Norwich. Jack Potter. Photo: Steve Adams Evening News pub of the week the Mischief pub on Fye Bridge Street, Norwich. Jack Potter. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich Playhouse

If you are a NUA student, this will be the first beer garden you will find yourself in.

Not only does the bar support the venue while it can’t hold performances, you can buy good-value drinks whilst sitting in its colourful garden.

The Mischief

Known for its Tequila Tuesdays and triples vodkas, The Mischief is well known amongst students in Norwich.

A small but cosy pub which is just a few minutes walk out from the centre of Norwich, it is held in the hearts of many students from years gone by.

Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Pear Tree Inn

This family-run pub is on Unthank Road and although it is on the smaller side it makes an incredibly friendly vibe. The drinks are not too dangerous on the bank balance and is in a central position between campus and town.

Wherever the night takes you, either a night in the flat or venturing into the town centre, this is a good place to start.