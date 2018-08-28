Get ready for The Greatest Show as new season at Norwich Theatre Royal is announced

Sing-along The Greatest Showman Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Archant

From the stage adaptation of hit thriller The Girl on the Train to sing-along The Greatest Showman, there is something for everyone at Norwich Theatre Royal in 2019.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Horrible Histories Horrible Histories

The new season’s announcements also include a critically-acclaimed production of one of the greatest novels of the 20th century to a timeless classic which has been in London’s West End for 66 years.

This is what you can look forward to in the first half of 2019 at Norwich Theatre Royal:

That’ll Be The Day, February 24

That’ll Be The Day, a popular favourite with Norwich audiences, returns in February with music from the 50s through to the 70s.

Samantha Womack Samantha Womack

10CC, March 3

The music continues with the legendary 10CC who will be back by popular demand in March with a string of hits such as Rubber Bullets and Dreadlock Holiday which made them one of the most innovative bands of their generation.

To Kill a Mockingbird, March 4 to 9

The stage version of another highly-regarded novel To Kill A Mockingbird makes a return visit to the city.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s critically-acclaimed production, which graced the Theatre Royal stage in September 2014, tells the story of lawyer Atticus Finch and his courageous daughter, Scout, who bring hope to a divided small town community in America’s Deep South.

The Worst Witch The Worst Witch

An Evening with Brian Blessed, March 18

The actor of screen and stage regaling everyone with entertaining tales of his life, which include scaling Everest and Kilimanjaro.

Sing-along The Greatest Showman, March 19

One of the biggest movie hits of 2019 comes to Norwich Theatre Royal giving you the chance to belt out all the biggest hits from the film including The Greatest Show, Come Alive and This is Me.

The Girl on the Train The Girl on the Train

No Such Thing as a Fish, March 22

Comedy of a stranger kind comes from No Such Thing As A Fish - a show which has developed from a podcast created by the researchers behind the long-running BBC comedy quiz QI, so prepare to learn some of the most bizarre, extraordinary, and hilarious facts known to man.

A Song at Twilight, April 8 to 13

Two of the UK’s most accomplished actors come together in Noel Coward’s A Song at Twilight, a tale about a renowned author who is growing old, rude and haughty, and who meets up again with an old flame after more than 40 years.

A Song At Twilight A Song At Twilight

Entertaining and full of sharp and witty repartee, it stars acclaimed actor, writer and director, Simon Callow who is best-known for films such as Amadeus, Four Weddings and a Funeral, A Room With A View and Shakespeare in Love.

He is joined in this new production by stage and screen actor Jane Asher, whose film and television work includes Alfie, The Mistress and Dancing on the Edge.

The Worst Witch, April 16 to 20

Magical family drama is also on the menu with The Worst Witch who arrives on her broomstick in April. Mildred Hubble is an ordinary girl who finds herself in a school for witches.

The Worst Witch stories have sold more than five million copies worldwide and been made into numerous films and TV series and is sure to delight.

5 Soldiers Credit: Brian Slater 5 Soldiers Credit: Brian Slater

English Touring Opera, April 25 to 27

English Touring Opera is all set to entertain royally with stunning music and voices with its season of Kings and Queens in a battle for love, loyalty and power, when it returns to Norwich. It will present Rossini’s Elizabeth 1 on April 25, Verdi’s Macbeth on April 26, and Mozart’s Idomeneo on April 27.

Horrible Histories, May 23 to 25

Horrible Histories returns with two shows – the Terrible Tudors and the Awful Egyptians. Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, it’s an engaging and accessible way for all ages to improve their history knowledge.

Thriller Live, May 27 to June 1

A change of tempo will see Thriller Live, last here in February 2017, make a return visit. Featuring the songs of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, and direct from the West End where it’s in its record-breaking 10th year, this thrilling musical will have you tapping your feet in a breath-taking celebration of the music of a legend.

10 SOLDIERS, June 4

A brand new work from the Rosie Kay Dance Company, provides a thrilling and humane portrait of army life by telling the stories of men and women serving on the front line.

Following her previous critically-acclaimed piece 5 SOLDIERS, which was inspired by the time she spent with the 4th Battalion The Rifles, choreographer Rosie Kay’s new work explores how the human body with both fragility and incredible inner strength remains on the frontline of war.

Ben & Holly, June 7 to 8

Ben & Holly are back and live on stage next June. From the makers of Peppa Pig, which recently delighted audiences in the city, this production brings the BAFTA award-winning television series to life.

The Girl On The Train, July 1 to 6

The 2015 psychological thriller by Paula Hawkins sold 20 million copies worldwide and became a smash-hit movie starring Emily Blunt.

The story about a train traveller who thinks she has witnessed a crime but whose memory is confused by alcohol has now been adapted for the stage. Starring Samantha Womack (EastEnders‘ Ronnie Mitchell) and Oliver Farnworth (Andy Carver in Coronation Street), expect a gripping psychological thriller which has you guessing to the final moment.

The Mousetrap, July 8 to 13

A huge favourite with theatre audiences whose enthusiasm has kept it on the stage continuously since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap also makes a return to Norwich next summer.

Last on the Theatre Royal stage in 2013, this spine-tingling murder mystery is set in a country house where a group of people have been cut off by the snow only to discover there is a murderer in their midst.

The Mousetrap first entered the record books on April 12, 1958, when it became the longest running show of any kind in the history of British theatre.

Cinderella, December 17 to January 19, 2020

Although the forthcoming festive season is not yet on us, the theatre is looking ahead with the announcement that Cinderella will be its panto in 2019/2020. For those who like to plan ahead, tickets will be on sale shortly with a special Early Bird reduction if purchased before midnight on January 31, 2019.

Judy Foster, communications officer said: “If you like drama, you’ll love our new season announcements.

“We have some much-anticipated new productions heading our way, such as The Girl On The Train and A Song at Twilight, and then hugely popular favourites, such as The Mousetrap and To Kill A Mockingbird, which have previously trod our boards, making a return visit.

“Families, comedy & music lovers and contemporary dance fans also have some special shows to look forward to, and there are two highly entertaining adventurers, Brain Blessed and Sir Ranulph Fiennes, both offering the chance to spend an evening in their company.”

Tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird, 10CC, No Such Thing as a Fish and Sing-Along the Greatest Showman go on sale from Friday, October 26.

For all other shows the tickets go on sale to gold friends and corporate club on November 1 at 9.30am, friends on November 2 at 9.30am and on general sale on November 9 at 9.30am.

You can purchase tickets online at www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person.