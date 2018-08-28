New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:46 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 21 December 2018

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The owners of a Norwich restaurant are ‘ecstatic’ after being ranked the best in the city on TripAdvisor despite only opening in August.

Dhaba At 15 in Magdalen Street has been ranked number one of 607 Norwich restaurants with a 99 per cent excellent rating.

The restaurant specialises in Indian street food and is owned by cousins Jahangir Alom Ali, 28, and Juned Ahmed Ali, 35.

There is a range of authentic curries on offer, taking inspiration from across Asia, including Mandarin chicken, Persian beef curry and a Bangla fish curry with pan fried sea bass.

Daal Makhni (slow cooked mixed lentils, fine spices and buttermilk), Persian beef curry and Mandarin chicken Credit: Louisa BaldwinDaal Makhni (slow cooked mixed lentils, fine spices and buttermilk), Persian beef curry and Mandarin chicken Credit: Louisa Baldwin

A spokesman for Dhaba At 15 said: “The owners are ecstatic in such a short space of time to achieve the number one spot on TripAdvisor and it has come from hard work from everyone at Dhaba - the kitchen staff, front of house, marketing team and all the customers that have left great reviews.

“I think the food is unique and exquisite and the food and service is consistently excellent whether the restaurant is quiet or busy.”

Dhaba 15 is open at 15 Magdalen Street Tuesday to Sunday evenings from 5pm.

