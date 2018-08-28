Search

New Norwich theatre company needs your help to get to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

PUBLISHED: 21:18 26 November 2018

Artistic Director of Amplify Theatre, Izzy Cutler, at UEA in front of the famous Ziggurat buildings. PIC: Supplied by Amplify Theatre.

Artistic Director of Amplify Theatre, Izzy Cutler, at UEA in front of the famous Ziggurat buildings. PIC: Supplied by Amplify Theatre.

Archant

A new Norwich-based theatre company made up of students from the University of East Anglia (UEA) is looking to raise funds to take its new play to next year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show, Bodily Functions and Where to Find Them, is a social stigma defying piece, exploring our bodies and the taboo surrounding the way they work.

Izzy Cutler, artistic director of Amplify Theatre and writer of the play, said: “Bodily Functions and Where to Find Them is all about questioning the social norm when it comes to talking about our bodies.”

Despite the fringe festival not being until August, preparations are already in full swing but with £2500 to raise, the company cannot get everything they need themselves.

So the theatre group have launched a crowdfunding page to try and raise funds which can be found by following link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-amplify-theatre.

