New city-based music festival to take place this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:55 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 17 July 2019

Blu Cru who will headline the Electro/Hip Hop stage at A.I.R Festival 2019.

Blu Cru who will headline the Electro/Hip Hop stage at A.I.R Festival 2019. Picture: Supplied by A.I.R Events

Supplied by A.I.R Events

A.I.R Fest 2019, a brand new city-based music festival, is heading to Norwich this weekend.

Icarus Vision who will headline the Rock stage at A.I.R Festival 2019.

A.I.R Fest 2019, a brand new city-based music festival, is heading to Norwich this weekend.

Promoted and organised by Shannon Crome of A.I.R Events, the festival will take place from Friday July 19 until Sunday July 21 where a whole host of East Anglian acts will perform.

The first evening will take place at OPEN in Norwich where eight bands/musicians will perform a shorter set with the action taking place across two separate stages. Some of the acts playing include The Coral Cross Band, The Lazy I, Hyperfox, Chris James and Jade Murray.

Chris James who will headline the Acoustic stage at A.I.R Festival 2019.

Alongside the music, local comedian Josh Ryan will act as compere for the night and there will be a photography exhibition by local legend Richard Shashamane.

Day two will take place at The Blueberry Music House where five local acts will perform for the rock stage night. These acts include Coldharbour, Tape Runs Out, Hyperfox and Tor.

The final day of the festival will take place at two separate venues in the city centre. Festivities will kick off at The Heartsease Pub where acts such as Dark Diversions, Tom Malachowski, Kevan Taplin, DisBanded and The Lazy I will perform on the acoustic stage.

To conclude the weekend, the finale will take place at Gringos where Hardwired, Blu Cru, Kro Magnon and The Missing Link will round off the evening on the Electro/Hip Hop stage.

- For more information on the event and how to buy tickets, visit The Norwich A.I.R FEST 2019 Facebook event

