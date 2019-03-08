Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

New interactive play offers kids their first experience of theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:08 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 11 July 2019

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Dream cast. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Dream cast. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage

Wayne Savage/The Garage

Shakespeare said the course of true love never did run smooth, and neither will this exciting, interactive retelling of his most famous comedy entitled 'My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Nap.'

My First Play: Esther and her mum Martha from Redwings horse asylum. Picture: Wayne Savage/The GarageMy First Play: Esther and her mum Martha from Redwings horse asylum. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage

The show is a unique experience which hopes to provide children with their first taste of theatre.

You may also want to watch:

With an informal setting audiences can come and go, and youngsters are encouraged to make noise. There's also a special relaxed performance as well as British Sign Language and audio-described performances.

It even features real donkeys from Redwings horse asylum.

The play tells the story of a cool summer's night, where havoc is breaking loose in the forest and fairies are up to no good. Will it be alright by morning?

Adapted and directed by All-In Productions, it runs at The Garage from July 20 to August 4. More information and tickets are available at www.thegarage.org.uk.

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Norwich School plans rejected as councillors refuse to allow trees to be chopped down

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Raclette, mozzarella sticks and 140 types - what’s in store at Norwich’s first cheese festival?

The festival will take place in December. Photo: Denise Bradley

Being an ‘unknown quantity’ could help Canaries survive in Premier League – Eadie

Norwich City legend Darren Eadie has been speaking about the Canaries' hopes of Premier League survival Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists