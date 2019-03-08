New interactive play offers kids their first experience of theatre

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Dream cast. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage Wayne Savage/The Garage

Shakespeare said the course of true love never did run smooth, and neither will this exciting, interactive retelling of his most famous comedy entitled 'My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Nap.'

My First Play: Esther and her mum Martha from Redwings horse asylum. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage My First Play: Esther and her mum Martha from Redwings horse asylum. Picture: Wayne Savage/The Garage

The show is a unique experience which hopes to provide children with their first taste of theatre.

With an informal setting audiences can come and go, and youngsters are encouraged to make noise. There's also a special relaxed performance as well as British Sign Language and audio-described performances.

It even features real donkeys from Redwings horse asylum.

The play tells the story of a cool summer's night, where havoc is breaking loose in the forest and fairies are up to no good. Will it be alright by morning?

Adapted and directed by All-In Productions, it runs at The Garage from July 20 to August 4. More information and tickets are available at www.thegarage.org.uk.