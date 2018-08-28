Search

Sunshine and Showers

New documentary tells story of Norfolk drummers who have played for chart-topping acts

PUBLISHED: 15:06 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:36 12 December 2018

Luke Bullen Credit: Matthew Becker

Luke Bullen Credit: Matthew Becker

Archant

A new documentary film called 3 Drummers follows three men who grew up three miles apart in Norfolk and all went onto play for some of the biggest names in music including Annie Lennox and Basement Jaxx.

Steve Barney Credit: Dirk PagelsSteve Barney Credit: Dirk Pagels

Steve Barney, from Spixworth, Luke Bullen, from Sprowston, and Nathan Curran, from Salhouse, have decided to make a film about their journey after they turned a childhood passion for drumming into a career performing all over the world.

The trajectory of all three began at The Brickmakers pub in their early days and they have also all performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in recent years.

During their careers, the trio have performed with international stars, with Steve drumming for Anastacia and Annie Lennox, Nathan with Bassment Jaxx and Roots Manuva and Luke for Bryan Ferry and Joe Strummer.

The 22 minute documentary charts the start of their career, how they met and how they encouraged each other and it also delves into the gigs they have since been a huge part of.

3 Drummers is a new documentary about Norfolk drummers Steve Barney, Luke Bullenand Nathan Curran3 Drummers is a new documentary about Norfolk drummers Steve Barney, Luke Bullenand Nathan Curran

Luke Bullen, who now lives in North Norfolk, said: “We wanted to tell our story and inspire others so that if they believe in themselves, and others believe in them too, then dreams can come true.

“Because of a strong sense of belief that from small things big things grow we’ve recently offered our support to the Brickmakers as it’s these smaller venues that provide an opportunity for young musicians to cut their teeth”.

Martyn Gough, director of 3 Drummers who lives in Cromer, said: “Considering Norfolk has one of the highest rates of children growing up in poverty in the UK it seemed worth reverse engineering this unlikely occurrence to show that there is a road of golden opportunity that begins wherever you are”.

You can meet the trio, hear them play and watch the full length documentary at a preview night on Wednesday, January 23 at OPEN Norwich.

Nathan CurranNathan Curran

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for 12 to 18 year olds and over 65s and can be bought on the OPEN website.

