First look at Netflix’s Jingle Jangle shot in Norwich

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) which featured scenes shot in Norwich's Elm Hill - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX © 2020 NETFLIX, INC.

The wait is almost over as the release date has now been revealed for Netflix’s Christmas film Jingle Jangle, produced by singer John Legend, which was shot in Norwich last summer.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - John Legend and Madalen Mills on the set of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - John Legend and Madalen Mills on the set of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

In June 2019, Christmas came early to historic Norwich street Elm Hill as it was covered in snow and transformed into a Victorian winter scene for the filming of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The film stars Forest Whitaker, whose credits include The Last King Of Scotland and Black Panther, as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and it was shot in locations across the UK over 12 weeks.

Netflix said: “Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

“But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it is up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey also stars Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and has been produced by singer John Legend, who has created original songs for the film, and directed by David E. Talbert.

The release date has been announced as Friday, November 13 and although a trailer hasn’t been released yet, a number of first look images have been revealed by Netflix.

David E. Talbert posted the pictures on Instagram and wrote: “Twenty years in the making... excited to share first look photos of my new film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - Netflix’s first original live-action musical.”

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX

Over 80 local extras took part in filming in Norwich and businesses in the street will also feature, such as The Games Room as a newsagents, Olive’s Cafe as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher’s shop.

It also gave a boost to the city’s economy, with 1,800 hotel room nights booked during the preparation, shooting and dismantling period and local people and Norwich University of the Arts students were hired as location marshals.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Phylicia Rashad as Grandmother. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Phylicia Rashad as Grandmother. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle

Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY