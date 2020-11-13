Video

Netflix’s Jingle Jangle shot in Norwich released worldwide

Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle in Jingle Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX © 2020 NETFLIX, INC.

The wait is finally over - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has been released worldwide on Netflix, featuring Norwich’s Elm Hill as you’ve never seen it before.

Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle

The festive film, directed by David E. Talbert and produced by singer John Legend, features scenes that were shot in the city last June with Elm Hill transformed into a Victorian street covered in snow.

The story is set in the fantasy town of Cobbleton and follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) who finally finishes an invention that will bring him great fortune.

But when his apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it is up to his granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) to get his spark back as they rediscover a long-lost invention.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Elm Hill features in many exterior shots during the film, including a snowball fight with many local extras, and filming gave a boost to the city’s economy, with 1,800 hotel room nights booked during the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.

