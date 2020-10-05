Video

Trailer lands for Netflix Christmas film shot in Norwich

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX � 2020 NETFLIX, INC.

Christmas lovers have been given their first look at the magical world of a new Netflix film shot in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX

The trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey was released on Sunday, inviting viewers into the magical world of Cobbleton, the home of renowned toymaker Jenonicus Jangle.

It will be a special treat for Norfolk residents as Norwich’s historic Elm Street was transformed into a winter wonderland back in June last year as one of 12 locations used in the film.

More; First look at Netflix’s Jingle Jangle shot in Norwich

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker plays the toymaker, who is under pressure to deliver a sensational invention by Christmas.

His trusted apprentice, played by Keegan-Michael Key, steals his prized creation Buddy but he will have to contend with Jangle’s granddaughter.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) which featured scenes shot in Norwich's Elm Hill - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) which featured scenes shot in Norwich's Elm Hill - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

The footage shows plenty of magic, music and dancing is in store when the film is released on the streaming service on November 13.

More: All the pictures as Jingle Jangle filming comes to Norwich

Over 80 local extras took part in filming in Norwich and businesses in the street will also feature, such as The Games Room as a newsagents, Olive’s Cafe as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher’s shop.

During filming, 1,800 hotel room nights were booked for shooting.