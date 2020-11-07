Search

Advanced search

Video

Netflix’s Jingle Jangle review: Norwich sparkles in musical set to become Christmas classic

07 November, 2020 - 06:00
JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

© 2020 NETFLIX, INC.

If you need further confirmation that Norwich is a magical place to be, then feast your eyes on Netflix’s latest festive offering Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which features scenes shot in Elm Hill.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIXJINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

The release of Jingle Jangle could not come at a better time, with people yearning for escapism after being cooped up inside due to lockdown restrictions and plummeting temperatures.

Jingle Jangle, directed by David E. Talbert, features a predominately black cast, led by powerhouse Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle.

While the film is a shining beacon of diversity, its main message is the strength of family, which is important now more than ever.

READ MORE: 9 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2020

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIXJINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX

The story is set during the Victorian-era in the fantasy town of Cobbleton, the home of Jeronicus’ thriving shop Jangles and Things, and it is a kaleidoscope of colour on screen with stunning costumes and extravagant sets.

The story begins as a young Jeronicus (Justin Cornwell) finally finishes an invention that will bring him huge success and fortune and it soon erupts into show-stopping anthem ‘This Day’.

But he is stopped in his tracks when his apprentice steals the invention and it fast forwards to Jeronicus decades later (Whitaker) who is miserable and broke.

READ MORE: Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown

But the arrival of his energetic and inquisitive granddaughter Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills) helps him get his spark back as they rediscover a long-lost invention and the pair are pure magic on screen together.

Elm Hill is used for lots of outside scenes in the film and is clearly recognisable - it only took a bit of fake snow and altering a few shop signs to transform it into a winter wonderland.

Anyone who knows Norwich will feel warm and fuzzy inside seeing the cobbled streets they know so well reaching a worldwide audience and the snowball fight was a real highlight and featured many local extras, showcasing the stunning architecture of the street.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the perfect antidote to current times and you’ll be watching it for years to come.

Jingle Jangle arrives on Netflix on November 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

New discount store opens up in Norwich in lockdown creating 88 new jobs

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

New discount store opens up in Norwich in lockdown creating 88 new jobs

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Netflix’s Jingle Jangle review: Norwich sparkles in musical set to become Christmas classic

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

Death of woman whose body found at UEA not suspicious, say police

University Drive junction at the UEA. PIC: Sonya Brown

7 Norfolk events you can enjoy from home during lockdown

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will run virtually this year and is one of the Norfolk events you can attend from home during lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Last chance to bid in Ed Sheeran auction

Ed Sheeran with the handwritten lyrics for his global hit, Perfect.Picture: Courtesy of Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

WATCH: City fan reveals Carrow Road replica he made from Lego

Norwich City fan Edward Mayne decided to spend some of his time in lockdown creating a replica of the Canaries' Carrow Road stadium made out of Lego bricks he bought online. Picture: Edward Mayne