Natty review: As a performer Natty really sings from the heart

Natty headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Lily Crew Archant

Natty returned to The Waterfront in Norwich last night as part of his 10th anniversary tour, performing his album ‘Man Like I’ ‘for the first time in its’ entirety’, alongside his band the Rebelship.

This was his second date of the tour and he brought great energy with him. The venue was packed for this sell-out show, and the use of the smaller room made for an intimate performance from Natty.

His well known singles July, Badman and Man Like I were particularly popular with the audience as well as some of his more recent songs like Travelling Man, which he performed for the first time on this tour, providing an upbeat vibe.

It was also an impressive performance from the Rebelship band delivering the backing vocals and instrumentals with Natty playing lead guitar. As a performer Natty really sings from the heart and his style of music, which is inspired by reggae, soul and various other musical influences, made for a laid back atmosphere amongst the crowd.

I would definitely recommend seeing Natty if you get the opportunity, he doesn’t disappoint! I am hopeful he will be back in Norwich to perform in the future, bringing more music with him and the same positive energy.